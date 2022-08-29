A magistrate court in Kafanchan has remanded a self-acclaimed Prophet, Enoch Sule, for getting two sisters impregnated atop a mountain during a prayer session

Sule was charged in court with the allegation of rape by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Monday, August 29

The plea of the accused was rejected by the presiding judge, Samson Kwasu, on the ground that it lacks the jurisprudent to do so

Kafanchan, Kaduna - A self-acclaimed prophet, Enoch Sule, has been remanded in correctional facilities by the Chief Magistrate in Kafanchan, Kaduna state, for allegedly rapping and impregnating 2 sisters.

Sule is the general overseer of Prayer Tabernacle Ministry, Kamurum Bajji. He was charged with rape by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Daily Nigerian reported.

The allegation is against section 258 of the Kaduna state penal code.

Samson Kwasu, who is the presiding judge, rejected the plea of Sule, saying it lacks jurisdiction to hear the appeal.

Both cases have been adjourned till September 8 for further mention.

