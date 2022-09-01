Videos have emerged on TikTok showing some people who disguised themselves to look like their favourite celebrities.

From Nancy Isime to popular comedian, Sabinus, the resemblance between these celebrities and their doppelgangers was truly striking and applaudable.

Celebrities and their dopplegangers Photo Credit: @mhitzbundy /Henryskid

Legit.ng in this article, highlights three celebrities whose doppelgangers broke the internet.

1. Nancy Isime

Bundy, a die-hard fan of popular media personality, Nancy Isime proved her love for her role model in a beautiful way.

Bundy disclosed her undying love for Nancy Isime by disguising herself in a cute video spotted on TikTok.

She purchased the same kind of outfits Nancy wore and rocked them to recreate Nancy's photo. They looked like the same person.

2. Sabinus

A Nigerian man rocked a blue shirt, black trousers and short tie just like comedian Sabinus, and people rushed out to see him.

He stormed the streets of Aba, Abia state, after disguising himself as the ace comedian.

Eyewitnesses who saw him thought he was the original comedian and they gathered around him like they saw a celebrity.

3. Tiwa Savage

A Nigerian lady identified as @she_her_love shared photos of herself while claiming to look like ace singer, Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa Savage is a popular Nigerian artiste who has won several awards in the music industry.

Reacting to her tweet, some Nigerians took sides while noting that she might be related to the singer. People said they have the same smile.

Lady goes viral over resemblance to Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful lady in the online community caught the attention of several netizens after her picture surfaced online.

Many couldn’t help but point out that the unidentified lady shares a striking resemblance with Nigerian superstar, Davido. From indications, the lady is from Ghana as her photo was sighted on the official page of a lounge in the country. In the photo, she was captured alongside a friend.

Her beautiful smile and other facial features looked just like that of the Assurance crooner. Nigerians in the online community couldn’t help but point out the resemblance between the lady and Davido.

