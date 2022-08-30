Nadia Buari gave netizens butterflies in their tummy after she posted a video of herself and Jackie Appiah dancing happily together

The two superstars linked up at an event and looked ravishing in their beautiful attires as they slayed for the gram

The footage got fans excited as they exclaimed at seeing the two queens hanging out together and fawned over them

A video shared by legendary Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari, has excited many Ghanaians on social media.

The iconic actress linked up with another iconic actress, Jackie Appiah and folks could not get enough of the pair.

Photos: Nadia Buari And Jackie Appiah Source: nadia_buari

Source: UGC

Nadia and Jackie gave folks a nostalgic feel of when they used to act together in movies like 'Beyonce and Rihana.' The beautiful duad looked stunning as they slayed in some exquisite attire and danced to Lasmid's Friday Night.

Nadia had on a beautiful gold gown which gleamed beautifully as rays of light bounced off the shiny material. Jackie also looked equally good in an ash straight dress.

It was all joy when the two veterans hunged out. They had beautiful smiles on their faces and looked like they were having a good time.

It is not often folks get to see Jackie and Nadia hang out privately, so folks were happy when they saw the footage of the pair.

Ghanaians Fawn Over Jackie And Nadia

ny_cheery_ wrote:

My top two favorite actress ❤

bigquammy expressed excitement:

Rare for us to the see the screen goddesses vibing together so when we see one it is a rare day

itz_payson_one commented:

The real Queens who run GH❤️❤️ i need new movies of the two of yo

yqofficial_ also reacted:

That’s Nicki Minaj and Cardi B of the Gh movie industry(The real Queens)… Top Legends

Source: YEN.com.gh