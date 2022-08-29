A Nigerian man recently created a scene in Abia state after disguising himself to look like an ace comedian, Sabinus

The young man dressed in a blue and black outfit just like Sabinus and also rocked a short tie like the comedian

Eyewitnesses who spotted him in the streets thought he was the main comedian and they gathered around to catch a glimpse of him

A Nigerian man who looks like popular comedian, Sabinus, has been trending on TikTok.

In a video making rounds online, the young man dressed like the comedian and stormed the streets of Aba, Abia state.

Eyewitnesses who saw him thought he was the original comedian and they gathered around him like they saw a celebrity.

The young man who actually looks like the comedian, rocked Sabinus' uniform blue and black attire, including a very short tie.

Netizens react to video of Sabinus' look-alike

@ebijuliet said:

"Aba people will always show up."

@donblessed24 wrote:

"Ah really thought it's Sabinwa ooooh."

@greatnessglobal12 commented:

"Thank God I came to the comment session."

@coldmandate remarked:

"If not this comment how will I know is not sabinus?"

@vixel_badboy reacted:

"Abeg na rubber band in use hold phone abi the screen no good."

@obo_worldwide noted:

"Every body just dey resemble celebrity this time around."

@bigwest935 added:

"Aba will always be Aba."

Watch the video below:

