Reports gathered that the victim, Mrs. Okechi, was assaulted by community members after she was accused by her late brother's wife of witchcraft

A heartbreaking video shows the moment she reunited with her daughter who travelled down from Lagos to see her

A widow who was tied and flogged by community members over allegations of being a witch has landed in the hospital.

Mrs. Okechi was flogged by community members after her late husband's wife laid allegations and tagged her a witch.

Following this, the poor widow was brought out in public where members of the community unleashed their wrath on her with canes and sticks.

Her daughter who's based in Lagos state heard the sad story and rushed down to Abia state.

In a sad clip, they both broke down in tears as the wounded woman showed her daughter her hands.

Netizens get emotional over sad video

Iamkingdinero2 said:

"Which witch wan relax make Una tie and flog am? It’s well sha."

Princessanyaso wrote:

"Just Negodu, Them get luck I'm not the woman's daughter."

Naphi_phiri_sakala reacted:

"How can people be so heartless and wicked."

Edafe_vanvic remarked:

"This is one of the 100 things religion has caused in our society today."

