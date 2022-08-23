Legit.ng has exclusively gathered that @EminiiSwanky, the viral tweep who promised Idris the sum of N1 million, only apparently aimed to chase clout and lacks the financial wherewithal

Idris had become a viral sensation after a video of Cubana Chiefpriest giving him an unwelcoming look while he did a velfie with the celebrity barman surfaced online

Many Nigerians had knocked Chiefpriest for the action as the incident trended and Swanky sought to leverage on that by promising Idris N1 million publicly

20-year-old Idris has a reason to smile as Cubana Chiefpriest promised to give him N500k and also link up with him whenever he is in Lagos.

Some weeks ago, the celebrity barman drew criticism from Nigerians for giving Idris an unwelcoming look while the Kwara indigene did a velfie with him.

How Swanky chased clout with Idris' situation

While Idris' story trended, on Tuesday, August 2, a Twitter user with the handle @EminiiSwanky openly promised to give the lad N1 million. His tweet read:

"Someone should get me this guy’s contact. After what Cubana Chief-Priest did to him, he handled it like a man. I have 1Million Naira for him."

His tweet blew up, getting over 16k likes and more than 2k retweets as many praised Swanky for his gesture.

21 days after that open declaration, Legit.ng learnt that the promise has not been fulfilled and won't be.

In a chat with Legit.ng's Victor Duru on Monday, August 22, Idris confirmed that the tweep, Swanky, hasn't made good the promise because he had no money.

He revealed that they actually met after the Twitter promise of N1m, but nothing came out. In Idris' words:

"I have met the guy (Swanky). He didn’t give any money because he didn’t have any money."

Legit.ng also gathered that Swanky is a footballer and resides in Badagry, Lagos. Further details on Swanky's identity won't be revealed for Idris' sake.

Idris, who expressed surprise at Chiefpriest's offer, prayed for God's blessings on the celebrity barman.

Social media users react to Cubana Chiefpriest gesture to Idris

@hendrixbasebeatz said:

"I keep saying it. Cubana just wasn't in the mood. But you people were just tryna paint him bad. He probably had other stuff on his mind."

@som_miles said:

"I captured something he said . Upon all the video wey me and u do , u posted that one … God Bless CP."

@janey_bo_ni_ta said:

"…. So happy for him. He performed at a show i went for yesterday he is doing well, God will help him."

@mr_dbbk said:

"CP sure knows how to show love when necessary, this i know of him. Correct guy any time."

@khalifa_nba001 said:

"My love for chief priest ehnn Davido don influence am to be a cheerful giver #obo4life ❤️❤️."

@paditaagu said:

"Nice one ❤️❤️. But see enhh, the soundtrack on that viral video knocks me out every time I watch it. It just did now at the end of this post."

Cubana Chiefpriest opens up on why he gave Idris such an unwelcoming look

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Cubana Chiefpriest had revealed why he looked down on Idris.

As opposed to what people have been saying, the young man he allegedly looked down on was not a fan and was, in fact, supposed to deliver on a job.

Chiefpriest on his Instagram story channel explained that the young man did not stay committed to the job he was paid to do.

He continued by saying that the young man was supposed to be arranging seats, but left that to make videos on stage while sound check was going on.

