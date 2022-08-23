An 11-year-old boy named Tumelo Sesoko has put social media users at the highest point of happiness with his astonishing voice

Tumelo resides in Tembisa, South Africa dazzled like diamonds in the sky the moment he performed "Unstoppable" by Sia

Tumelo's voice and that of Sia sound very much alike as TikTok users found it hard to distinguish between the two

Tumelo Sesoko, a heavily talented South African kid has stunned social media with his astonishingly melodious voice.

Tumelo sings exactly as Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, the Australian songstress behind the sensational track "Unstoppable."

Tumelo's voice has been compared to that of Sia as he sang "Unstoppable." Photo credit: TikTok/@kaysleezy_.

Source: UGC

A beautiful video seen on TikTok by Legit.ng shows Tumelo performing Sia's "Unstoppable" and his voice has clearly stunned many people online.

Tumelo's talent has clearly made him a TikTok sensation as so many people have viewed his video which has been liked up to 594k times.

Watch the video below:

Tik Tok users react

In the comment section of the video, users reacted by showering Tumelo with so much love and admiration while many recommended that he should be helped to grow his talent and become a performer.

See some of the comments below:

@somizi said: Adorable! Please take him for voice training. There's huge talent there just needs coaching. He's still shy which can be worked on...charisma 100%."

@Makaveli said:

"I just hope he doesn't get bullied for his mannerisms. He's approaching teenage phase and we all know how difficult that stage is."

@NellySocialSide commented:

"Effortlessly amazing. Breathtaking. Awesome. Unbelievable. He is everything. My heart!"

@sophakeyz said:

"Wow! Help him grow by posting more of his videos here and on other platforms."

@Tshepo Kenzo Matlala reacted:

"Full of confidence and indeed powerful. He is cadence is blissful as someone who knows what he’s truly singing about, protect him from being othered."

