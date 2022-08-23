Top American rapper Snoop Dogg has a knack for sharing funny videos on his IG page just like Nigeria’s Don Jazzy

Interestingly, the veteran entertainer recently came across skit maker Josh2funny’s video and he shared it with his 75.5 million followers

Many Nigerians were spotted reacting in the comment section, including Josh2funny who was completely surprised

Nigerian comedian and skit maker Josh2funny recently gained international recognition that left him completely surprised.

Apparently, too American rapper Snoop Dogg had stumbled upon a video from the comedian’s The Audition series and he couldn’t help but share it with his 75.5 million Instagram followers.

Snoop Dogg posts Josh2funny's video. Photo: @snoopdogg/@josh2funny

Source: Instagram

The video saw Josh2funny hilariously trying to perform magic in front of two of his friends who acted as judges in the hilarious skit.

Check out the video as posted by Snoop Dogg below:

Josh2funny, social media users react

Taking to the comment section, many Africans who were delighted couldn’t help but commend the Nigerian comedian while others were quick to tag him to the video.

Upon sighting the video, an elated and surprised Josh2funny wrote:

" made it to Snoopy’s page we that big."

More reactions from netizens below:

osilama_.fj1 said:

"Thanks so much @snoopdogg for posting our own @josh2funny congratulations up Naija."

antoneosoul said:

"This MagiCCian is NOT Nigerian ! Ghanaians can have him."

kweensaltnpepa said:

"My naija people. The demanded the applause eh."

harley.doesit el ale said:

"He told them NO!! This cut off too quick. I wanted to hear why he couldn't bring her back."

theglobal_stateproject said:

"We know who we can trust is something go down, he a liegician."

