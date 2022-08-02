Popular socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has been under fire for looking at a young man who tried to make a video of him like dirt

Cheiefpriest on his Instagram story channel said the man was lucky he only got that look from him and nothing else

He also explained that the said man was there for a job and without finishing up, jumped on stage to try to make a video of him

Popular Nigerian businessman Cubana Chiefpriest has taken to social media to react to the different narratives that have been spun about him.

As opposed to what people have been saying, the young man he allegedly looked down on was not a fan and was infact supposed to deliver on a job.

Cubana Chiefpriest clears the air over looking down on man

Source: Instagram

You left your job to make videos

Chiefpriest on his Instagram story channel explained that the young man did not stay committed to the job he was paid to do.

He continued by saying that the young man wa supposed to be arranging seats, but left that to make videos on stage while sound check was going on.

Chiefpriest also said that the young man was lucky all he got from him was the nasty look.

Mixed reactions to Cubana Chiefpriest's statement

_ai.shah_:

"Y’all are not always sincere. It has nothing to do with being a celebrity even you that’s not a celebrity gon’ probably do same when your work is incomplete. I mean the anxiety and stress that comes with hosting an event."

domingo_loso:

"That stare alone be like hot slap *tawai!* "

karis_worldwide:

"You for beat am shey?? Your belle don grow cover your brain."

lizzyofblaze:

"Even tho even tho….na why you look am like say no be God create am?…sigh."

organicoilplus:

"Making up excuses, is that not him doing the job... Humans self."

glowbymo_organicskincarepalace:

"That's not an excuse, it's so obvious that's your normal way, stop worshiping people they won't hear."

