The fortunes of the viral young man who was looked down on by Cubana Chiefpriest is set to rise as a Twitter user has picked interest in him

The Twitter user has offered to give the young man N1 million and has launched a social media search for him

The youth became an internet sensation after a video of Cubana Chiefpriest giving him a nasty look while he tried to do a velfie with the celeb went viral

A Twitter user has offered to give N1 million to the young man who was given an embarrassing look by Cubana Chiefpriest.

On Tuesday, a video showing Cubana Chiefpriest looking down on the lad identified as Ishola Idris Damilare while the latter tried to have a selfie with the celebrity barman had trended on the net.

The clip had stirred mixed reactions and a Twitter user with the handle @EminiiSwanky loved the way Idris handled the situation.

According to @EminiiSwanky, Idris handled it like a man and that is why he wants to help him. His tweet reads:

"Someone should get me this guy’s contact. After what Cubana Chief-Priest did to him, he handled it like a man. I have 1Million Naira for him."

Social media reactions

@cipherbanks said:

"I know it’s your money, but I think it will go a long way if properly injected into the life of a close friend who’s struggling business you know needs this support. It could be his/her dying wish right now but they probably don’t want to bother you."

@Moore170604 said:

"Same people insulting this guy are the ones that can easily send donations to buy birthday gifts for those people in bbnaija house."

@DeGOA6 said:

"First thing first, do your job before going to take videos, it's someone else business he was joking with."

@unfiltered0001 said:

"Why do Nigerians always feel they have a say in how one spends his money? See some saying that he should spend it in a particular way. Nawa for people. Kudos to you Swanky for what you want to do for him."

@iconcutie said:

"Give it your siblings, Or a close gee to you on your contact list, someone in your own area who is genuinely hustling. You don't even know if the aforementioned person is broke."

Chiefpriest reveals why he looked down on the young man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Cubana Chiefpriest had opened up on why he looked down on the young man.

Chiefpriest on his Instagram story channel explained that the young man did not stay committed to the job he was paid to do.

He continued by saying that the young man was supposed to be arranging seats, but left that to make videos on stage while sound check was going on.

Chiefpriest also said that the young man was lucky all he got from him was the nasty look.

Source: Legit.ng