Kanu Nwankwo has sparked sweet reactions in the online community after he was spotted vibing to a track

Apparently, the football legend is among music lovers who have fallen in love with a teaser of an unreleased Davido track

Nwankwo was seen in his car dancing and mouthing the lyrics of the song as many hailed him for looking good despite his age

Ex-professional footballer Kanu Nwankwo appears to be a strong member of the 30BG fan base as suggested by a recent video spotted in the online community.

The football legend appeared to be among fans and music lovers who latched on to a teaser of a new song dropped by Davido some weeks ago.

Kanu Nwankwo dances to Davido's Mafi Billing Pami song. Photo: @davido/@kingkanu4

Source: Instagram

In the video making the rounds online, Nwankwo was seen inside his car dancing happily and mouthing the lyrics of the yet-to-be-released track.

Check out the video as spotted online below:

Social media users react

kate_usen said:

"Looking so young and fine."

officialbobbyfredrick__ said:

"Omo he has lived his life to the fullest, let him enjoy his retirement age abeg❤️."

wrldprincecharming said:

"Still looking healthy and strong. ."

boyanonymoux30bg said:

"This man too ball o. Their messi dey learn."

the_blackbaddie said:

"Na here he com start from mafi billing pami family member ti daran."

boots.and.more said:

"This man get front hair pass some of us ."

bennyforeigner said:

"Omoo Uncle Kanu don chop bois money for sportybet. Lol Anywhere wey I see am. Him gats gimme back my money ."

jennyadams101 said:

"Hehehe never seen this side of him on the internet before."

call.me_e4ma said:

"I’m screaming someone should pls collect his phone."

Source: Legit.ng