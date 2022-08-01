Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, is now on the lips of many on social media after a fan’s encounter with him went viral

In a video making the rounds, a young fan was seen trying to capture the socialite on video after coming in close proximity with him at an event

However, the businessman was seen looking at the fan from head to toe in a manner that has gotten people online talking

Popular Nigerian socialite, Okechukwu Pascal aka Cubana Chiefpriest, recently got netizens talking over how he appeared to treat a fan.

A video made the rounds online on Aug 1, 2022, showing the moment a fan sighted the socialite and the reaction he got.

In the trending clip, the obviously excited fan was seen trying to record the businessman after getting close to him at an event.

Cubana Chiefpriest's reaction to fan trying to record him goes viral. Photos: @ijeomadaisy

Source: Instagram

However, Cubana Chiefpriest soon noticed the fan by his side and was seen looking at him from head to toe in the video.

The fan however seemed unfazed by the look and still saluted the socialite and this was captured in the short clip.

See the trending video below:

Nigerians blow hot over the look Cubana Chiefpriest gave fan

It didn’t take long for the video to become a trending topic on social media as people dissected it and shared their hot takes. A number of them were displeased with the socialite and expressed as much. Read some of their reactions below:

Omah_licha_nwa:

“Why did he look at him like his dirt tho?,like he(chief priest) didn’t start from somewhere on the lower ladder too,watching this is really annoying tbvh.”

Keepupwithbright:

“So belittling..Jeez!!”

Misskamsi1:

“This guy rudeness is on another level ”

Nk_ugochukwu:

This Chief Priest once upon a time, had nothing. So why look down on someone with so much disdain in his eyes? So sad!”

Ika_promoter:

“To Be Honest I don’t like when Celebrities Feel Too Big Of Themselves! That doesn’t reduce anything from his status so why must he react dat way??? So Bad! Maphor Omoiyami u sef hustle Hard!!!”

Queenhipsyyy:

“Eya I feel for him.”

Raphael_olami:

“Why look down on him that way.”

Nmahanz:

“Lmao chief priest no get joy I swear .”

Ezenwanyibekee:

“ 6ft everybody las las.”

Capitalmrjosh

“We are first humans! Smh ”

Beautifulbubes:

“It's not nice to treat people this way. Poverty.”

Isaacsparklescfr:

“This is the real definition of being looked down upon …may GOD help us level up ”

Tessy_sticks:

“The song sef.”

Hmm.

Cubana Chiefpriest advises Ubi Franklin after praising Wizkid and Davido

Legit.ng previously reported that Ubi Franklin expressed his likeness for Nigerian superstars Davido and Wizkid.

Ubi explained that he never hated Wizkid as he attended all his three shows at O2 Arena last November and preached that the two singers are not enemies.

His comments sparked a reaction from Cubana Chiefpriest who said, he’s supposed to like the one who puts him in a jet.

