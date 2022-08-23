Cubana Chiefpriest has sparked sweet reactions in the online community following a fresh exchange with a fan who filmed him weeks ago

The nightlife entrepreneur was on an IG live video session with the young man and his family members, and he promised to send him N500k

Chiefpriest equally noted that he wants to meet the guy when he’s back in Lagos so that they can have discussions on what can be done to help him

Netizens were moved by the celebrity barman’s gesture with some people noting that he was swayed to right his wrongs because of social media backlash

Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest has had a fresh encounter with a young man who filmed him some weeks ago.

Cubana Chiefpriest gifts boy who recorded him on IG. Photo: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the nightlife entrepreneur received backlash in the online community for a disdainful look he shot at the young man who tried to enjoy some fan moment.

Well, it appears the encounter has now made for a significant change in the young man’s life as indicated by a recent discussion with Chiefpriest.

The flamboyant barman got an IG live video session with the young man and his family members and promised to give him free N500k.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Chiefpriest equally added that he wants to meet with the young man once he is back in Lagos so that they can have more discussions on what can be done to make his life better.

The barman’s promises sent the young man and his family members into a fit of excitement as they also extended their appreciation to him.

However, Chiefpriest hilariously wondered why the guy decided to post that particular video when they have several others together.

Watch the exchange below:

Social media users react

isupertee said:

"When God is cooking sometimes, e go be like say we no dey feel the aroma, but when e go set, e go shock you! God no dey disappoint, in na the greatest!!"

dorisdobi said:

"Regardless of all the downsides of social media, let's keep appreciating the blessings that comes from it."

offdaregoodluck said:

"You be Badboy upon all the videos wey me and vou do, vou no see anyone post na this particular mockery own vou see post."

didiezenwa said:

"And people were judging our own Chief priest oo. So he do video with am the guy come post that one to generate pity. Anvwav he's street smart shaa."

som_miles said:

"I captured something he said. Upon all the video wey me and u do, u posted that one God Bless CP."

stillbenj Frankly said:

"CP get good heart if you know him personally, behind close door, he will assist you, still come online carry body like he no know. He just node play with his business. Kudos Bro, God bless."

Cubana on why he looked down on young man

Meanwhile, Cubana Chiefpriest came under fire for looking at a young man who tried to make a video of him like dirt.

Chiefpriest on his Instagram story channel said the man was lucky he only got that look from him and nothing else.

He also explained that the said man was there for a job, and without finishing up, jumped on stage to try to make a video of him

Source: Legit.ng