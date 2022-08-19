When Kizz Daniel released his hit song titled Buga, it instantly became the song that everyone want to dance to.

Market women, pregnant women, school children, NYSC corp members as well as kids in their diapers promptly joined the challenge and danced away their stress with gusto.

Politicians jump on the Buga dance challenge. Photo credit: Instagram/@delemomoduovation, Instagram/@speakergbaja Instagram/@goldmynetv, and TikTok/@melody4christ0.

Politicians too did not want to be left out as they readily shook their bodies to the song anytime they have the slightest opportunity.

From President George Weah of Liberia to Femi Gbajabiamila, Legit.ng lists three recent politcians who jumped on the Buga challenge.

George Weah

In a recent video seen online, the president of Liberia, George Weah was seen shaking his body to Buga in a way that caught public attention.

In the short clip, the president proved to be a great dancer as he swerved his long frame here and there like a performer.

The nice video was shared by Nigerian journalist, Dele Momodu.

President George Weah shows off cute dancing skills. Photo credit: @delemomoduovation.

Femi Gbajabiamila

The latest to join the Buga challenge is the speaker of Nigeria's House of Representatives.

At a public event, the speaker was seen dancing so energetically that he started trending on Twitter.

As he danced and did the Buga style, the crowd at the event hailed him with shouts and loud cheers.

Many expressed surprise that the speaker can dance that well.

Gbajabiamila vibes to Buga song. Credit: @speakergbaja @goldmynetv.

Edward Onoja, Kogi deputy governor

Another dancer who caught the attention of Nigerians is the deputy governor of Kogi state who used his dance skills to mesmerise the audience at a public event.

The politician danced with much swag and energy as he is hailed by his supporters who surrounded him.

Many Nigerians who saw the video gave him kudos for being so jovial in public.

Nigerians have described the deputy governor as a stepper. Photo credit: @melody4christ0.

