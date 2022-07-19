A nice video has shown the Deputy Governor of Kogi state, Edward Onoja vibing hard to Buga, a viral song by Kizz Daniel

The prominent politician jumped on the Buga challenge and wowed those around as well as netizens who have seen the video on TikTok

The nice video has sparked mixed reactions from social media users as some hailed him for knowing how to dance to trending songs

The Deputy Governor of Kogi state, Edward Onoja has jumped on the Buga dance challenge and his fans have hailed his performance.

In the short clip which lasted for just a few seconds, the politician shook his body to the viral song to the admiration of those watching.

Nigerians have described the deputy governor as a stepper. Photo credit: @melody4christ0.

Source: UGC

Shaking with massive swag

The video has made it to TikTok and it has been much appreciated by his fans on the video-sharing platform.

Some said it is difficult to hear the viral song and not dance to it hence they are questioning what Kizz Daniel used to cook it.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@Sophiat said:

"Kiss Daniel must explain wetin he take cook this song."

@chinnizybakerySurprises commented:

"Am I the only one that has watched this for more than 50times?"

@user6702249940379 reacted:

"I like your energy."

@maloboo6 said:

"So Kogi Governor has deputy? I thought is only Yahaya Bello."

@Faithful reacted:

"Lols! See swag na, governor with positive vibes, loving ur steps sir. Enjoy!"

@Anna magnificent said:

"Money full account ooooooo."

@user9602828918203 commented:

"I like this new generation of governors and their deputies."

Source: Legit.ng