Kizz Daniel's hit track, Buga is definitely one of the biggest songs out of Nigeria in the year 2022 so far

The song has had several people, both young and old, elites and the masses jump on it and vibe to it because of its uniqueness

The latest version of Buga was done by the Fulani man who serenaded his woman with the lovely tune

The video has sparked mixed reactions online and Nigerians can't have enough of how good the sound came out

A funny video of some people gathering to sing their own version of Kizz Daniel's hit song Buga has got people laughing and talking on social media.

The hilarious video captured moment a man believed to be a Fulani serenaded his woman with a nice tone in his native language but chose to play on the Buga beat.

Man released Fulani version of Buga song. Credit: @onlyinnigeria @kizzdaniel.

This new Fulani version of Buga is not the one fans are used it as it seemed like a wedding party and Nigerians can't stop talking about it.

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the Fulani version of Kizz Daniel's Buga.

Jayys.kitchen.chronicles:

"I never see region wey love this auto-tune reach Northern Nigeria."

Mr.auric.goldfinger:

"Nothing wey Adamu no go see for gate."

Ezoyinlade:

"Ebira people or Hausas….. I no know who remix pass."

_de.vion:

"Arewa are literally their own vibe and them no send anybody papa."

Sheila_of_asia12::

"Kizz Daniel you need to arrest this man asap."

Reverend sister in heels dances to Buga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty reverend sister in heels had danced hard to the song Buga.

In a video seen by Legit.ng on the Facebook account of Ghanaian media personality Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, the woman delighted herself with the song.

She choreographed the movements of the Buga dance as she went down low, bounced up, and spread her shoulders like in many videos on the internet.

While some netizens loved her moves, others noted that a lot of things have changed when it comes to the modern church.

