Nigerian number four citizen, Femi Gbajabiamila, got social media buzzing when a video of him emerged on social media

In the video, the Speaker of the House of Representatives was seen dancing to the popular Buga song by Kizz Daniel

The Speaker did the dance at a gathering that looks like a political campaign with the crowd cheering him on, and Nigerians have reacted differently to the fun video

The Nigerian House of Representatives speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila got people talking when a video of him made it to social media.

In the video, the foremost politician was seen jumping on the popular song Buga by Kiss Daniel.

Gbajabiamila vibes to Buga song. Credit: @speakergbaja @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

The song has been used to celebrate several wins and taunt losers of contests got Gbajabiamila making the signature Buga moves.

The politician did the Buga dance at a gathering that looked like a political campaign ground, and the crowd loved his nice moves.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Gbajabiamila's Buga video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Femi Gbajabiamila dancing to Buga song at an event.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mayor_paul_:

"All these people dey always vex mebecause I don’t understand why they are happy when nothing is working in this country."

Chuks.andre:

"Stomach infrastructure Crowd We no Dey give Shishi."

Shandy_suzzie:

"The audacity and the level insensitivity to be able to dance with the level of the decadence in Nigeria, beats my imagination. They do not care."

Brother_shaddz:

"Election is by the corner and they are beginning to act as if they care…. #AllFake in Governor Wike’s voice."

Governor Sanwo-Olu joins Buga challenge amidst crowd

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Lagos state Governor. Babajide Sanwo-Olu stirred reactions on social media.

The state's number one citizen jumped on the trending Kizz Daniel's Buga challenge as he danced in the midst of the crowd.

Nigerians reacted differently to the governor's version of the song as they made hilarious assessments of it.

Source: Legit.ng