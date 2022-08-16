A visually impaired Nigerian identified as Hamza Aminu Abdulahi has cried out to Nigerians for help in getting a job

According to a Facebook post made by Jaafar Jaafar, Hamza possesses an NCE in Special Education and Computer Science

Hamza was not born blind but reportedly lost his sight in 2006 but still compted his NCE pursuit but is now in need of a job

A Nigerian man has cried out in public for help in securing a job for himself after completing his education.

The young man identified as Hamza Aminu Abdulahi possesses an NCE in Special Education and Computer Science.

Hamza has an NCE in Special Education and Computer Science. Photo credit: Jaafar Jaafar.

Source: Facebook

He completed his NCE education

Hamza is visually impaired and has not been able to secure a job for himself since graduation.

The man was not born blind as he only lost his eyesight in 2006 but despite that, he still completed his education.

Sharing the man's story on Facebook, Jaafar Jaafar wrote:

"Hamza Aminu Abdullahi lost eyesight in 2006. Despite the challenge, he completed his secondary education and later obtained an NCE in Special Education and Computer Science in 2017. Since then, he has been seeking job without success."

He called on those willing to help secure a job for Hamza to give him a call on: 07061659483.

