After Twitter Post And Legit.ng Story, Blind Old Woman Who Lives Alone Gets Help From Kind Nigerians
- Help has come the way of a blind woman who lives alone with no one to take good care of her in Ibadan, Oyo state
- The woman identified as Mulikat Sofiu has lost all her children to the cold hands of death and her husband is also late
- Her story was shared on Twitter by Opalere Oluwakayode Paul and was later published by Legit.ng; Nigerians are now helping the woman
Kindhearted Nigerians have rallied around Mulikat Sofiu, a blind woman who lives all alone in Ibadan, Oyo state.
Her pitiable story came to the public limelight after it was shared on Twitter by Opalere Oluwakayode Paul and it was later given more boost by Legit.ng.
Nigerinas come to her aid
Many Nigerians have sent relive items such as camp gas and a brand new mattress to the old woman.
Speaking to Legit.ng, Oluwakayode who is coordinating the kind mission said the woman now sleeps comfortably.
He said help started coming after the post he made and the publicity it recieved.
His words:
"After seeing my post on Twitter, they started sending money to the account dropped. Those monies were used to get her foodstuffs and cooking gas."
He said a Twitter user in the diaspora known as Dele Motors and his brothers contacted him and sent money for her mattress. He equally thanked Legit.ng for giving a boost to the story.
He made a Twitter post to update the public.
He wrote:
"It's not until when you have money before you can help the needy. I don't have enough. But I thank God for the grace of people around me. Thanks so much everyone for making life comfortable for this old woman. Mama now eats three times a day and sleeps comfortably."
See the full post below:
Disabled brothers get help to complete their house
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that two brothers embarked on a house project for 12 years and got help to complete it.
The two brothers who are physically disabled worked very hard on the house and refused to give up.
Finally, an NGO came to their aid and helped them to finish the house and furnish it.
