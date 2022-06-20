Help has come the way of a blind woman who lives alone with no one to take good care of her in Ibadan, Oyo state

The woman identified as Mulikat Sofiu has lost all her children to the cold hands of death and her husband is also late

Her story was shared on Twitter by Opalere Oluwakayode Paul and was later published by Legit.ng; Nigerians are now helping the woman

Kindhearted Nigerians have rallied around Mulikat Sofiu, a blind woman who lives all alone in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Her pitiable story came to the public limelight after it was shared on Twitter by Opalere Oluwakayode Paul and it was later given more boost by Legit.ng.

Kind Nigerians send relieve items to Mama Sofiu. Photo credit: Opalere Oluwakayode Paul.

Source: Twitter

Nigerinas come to her aid

Many Nigerians have sent relive items such as camp gas and a brand new mattress to the old woman.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Oluwakayode who is coordinating the kind mission said the woman now sleeps comfortably.

He said help started coming after the post he made and the publicity it recieved.

His words:

"After seeing my post on Twitter, they started sending money to the account dropped. Those monies were used to get her foodstuffs and cooking gas."

He said a Twitter user in the diaspora known as Dele Motors and his brothers contacted him and sent money for her mattress. He equally thanked Legit.ng for giving a boost to the story.

He made a Twitter post to update the public.

He wrote:

"It's not until when you have money before you can help the needy. I don't have enough. But I thank God for the grace of people around me. Thanks so much everyone for making life comfortable for this old woman. Mama now eats three times a day and sleeps comfortably."

See the full post below:

