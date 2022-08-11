Creativity in Action: Nigerian Boy Designs Cute Replica of One Storey Mansion, Displays It Proudly in Video
- A talented boy identified simply as Timilehin has shown off a beautiful replica of a one storey building he designed
- A video seen on LinkedIn shows the boy displaying the cute architectural work as it was being admired by Zainab Eniola Kashaam who shared it
- Apart from encouraging the boy with kind words, Zainab also blessed him with monetray gift to support his hard work
A budding architect has been sighted in Nigeria with a creative masterpiece he singlehandedly made. He created a nice replica of a one-story building with a car park.
The boy identified simply as Timilehin said he is still in school but he regularly produces such nice work to support himself.
It is for sale
In a video shared on LinkedIn by Zainab Eniola Kashaam, the boy explained that he made the work himself.
The beautiful replica has two 'cars' neatly parked in the car park and painted in eye-catching colours.
Sharing the video, Zainab said:
"On my way back from work yesterday I came across this young man on the roadside advertising his architectural work I felt led by the spirit to stop by and have a chat with him because I was very impressed to see a young champ trying all he could to get noticed and advertise his hand work.
"I don't need the architectural work but I supported his business with the little I could. It’s important to support young champs who have dreams and vision and help them make those dreams become reality."
LinkedIn users react
Offor Emmanuel said:
"You did well to support him. Nigeria get talent; na leaders they don't have. God will help us to get it right cone 2023."
debbieolusholaakinfe Akinfe commented:
"Amazing, the Government should pick this young man and work with him and scholarship."
Ibekwe Ezeorah said:
"Creativity in action. Africa lacks support towards creative minds. Commenting for more out reach."
Solomon Ukoha constructs a power station
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man named Solomon Ukoha constructed a mini power station.
The man showed off his creative work on Facebook and went viral.
Solomon who is from Abia state would later bag a scholarship from the Omega Poer Ministry, OPM, Port Harcourt.
