A Nigerian boy who is incredibly talented has said no one taught him how to create replicas of buildings

The boy named Timilehin Ajefemi told Legit.ng that he gets the inspiration from his brain and he goes on to make his great designs

Timilehin who is currently in SS2 has wowed the internet with the beautiful 'houses' he created and he has been praised as creative

Timilehin Ajefemi, an 18-year-old wonder-kid from Ogun state has become an internet sensation after a video showed him displaying his impressive handwork.

Timilehin designs incredibly beautiful replicas of buildings many of which have captivated the internet.

Timilehin's creativity has gained traction online. Photo credit: Timilehin and Zainab Eniola Kashaam.

I want to be an architect in the future, says Timilehin

In an interview with Legit.ng, Timilehin said no one taught him how to design, saying he gets the inspiration from his brain.

Timinlehin is currently in SS2 at Ayedere Ajibola Senior High School, Ketu Lagos.

When Legit.ng asked to know what his dreams are in the future, Timlehin said:

"I want to be one of the best architects in the world to help this our country."

His handwork became public knowledge after he was captured in a video where he was displaying his handwork and the video was shared online by Zainab Eniola Kashaam.

Zainab said:

"On my way back from work yesterday I came across this young man on the roadside advertising his architectural work I felt led by the spirit to stop by and have a chat with him because I was very impressed to see a young champ trying all he could to get noticed and advertise his hand work."

"I don't need the architectural work but I supported his business with the little I could. It’s important to support young champs who have dreams and vision and help them make those dreams become reality."

