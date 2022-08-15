A Nigerian kid said to be from Mayo Belwa Local Government Area of Adamawa State has gone viral after successfully recreating Bola Tinubu's dressing

A short video circulating online shows the boy dressed in the signature cap of the APC presidential candidate and moving about with his entourage

Social media users are impressed by the boy's performance even as Tinubu's supporters have used the video as a basis for his popularity in the North

A kid from Adamawa state has impressed social media users with his recreation of Bola Tinubu's dressing.

The boy whose name is not immediately clear was spotted in a viral video wearing the signature cap of the APC presidential candidate.

The boy has been hailed for his creativity. Photo credit: Facebook/Yoruba music entertainment and african textiles and @officialBAT.

Tinubu will be president, fans say

He was also spotting the eye-glass that the APC leader is known with for many years.

Not only that, the boy also moved around with a retinue of entourage and supporters as he was seen addressing a large gathering at what looked like a campaign event.

The video has been viewed many times on Facebook even as supporters of the real Bola Tinibu are cashing in on it to sell their preffered candidate.

Watch the video below:

Facebook users react

Oluwaseun Adeniyi said:

"Jagaban is going to be the next president IJMN... Yoruba Ronu."

Ismail Adepeju commented:

"Thank you for doing this, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will be our next president by God's grace."

Orodunsin Sunday said:

"Lil Tinubu, you shall be great in the mighty name of Jesus. Northerners are the master of the game!"

Badejo Adebowale Solomon commented:

"I will like Tinubu to do as he did when he was governor. He should do a day president for younger ones when he becomes our president."

Charles Ledee said:

"Either they like it or not Bola Tinubu will become the president of Nigeria come 2023 by the grace of God, Amen."

