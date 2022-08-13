A video shared on Facebook by Joe Igbokwe has revealed one of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's political activities

In the video, the APC's presidential candidate was seen getting ready to attend a meeting with Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP

However, it is yet to be confirmed if the said video is a recent one or an old clip before Tinubu emerged as the ruling party's flagbearer

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been spotted with his counterpart in the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso.

In a video shared on Facebook by Joe Igbokwe, Tinubu, in the company of some unnamed southwest politicians, was seen exchanging pleasantries with the former Kano governor.

The video was shared by Joe Igbokwe (Photo: Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Source: Depositphotos

However, it has not been confirmed if this meeting between both political giants who are eyeing the presidency in 2023 is a recent one.

Commenting on the video, Igbokwe wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"While some people are making noise on social media, please take a look at this video.

"This is quiet synergy. Deep consultations. Asiwaju yesterday, Asiwaju today, Asiwaju tomorrow."

2023: Kwankwaso drops strong message about Tinubu’s health, campaign as Shettima is confirmed running mate

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso had advised Tinubu to pay attention to his health.

Speaking during an interview on Sunday, July 10, the NNPP leader said campaigns are very challenging and Tinubu needs to take things easy for the sake of his health.

He stated:

“If you see my friend, Bola, tell him to take it easy, take good care of his health and make sure that… because I love him so much, he is my friend.

“This campaign is very rigorous, it requires a lot of effort and so on and so forth. I hope he will take it easy so that we can continue the struggle to ensure one solid and prosperous Nigeria.”

There have been concerns about Tinubu's health since he made known his intention to be the next president of Nigeria.

In August 2021, there were claims that APC presidential candidate was in a delicate health condition. This was later debunked by the governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who said Tinubu was healthy and strong.

Source: Legit.ng