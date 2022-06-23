A Nigerian man named Alhaji Usman Madaki has set a tremendous task for himself as he campaigns for his candidate in the 2023 elections

Madaki is reportedly trekking from Bauchi state to Lagos in support of the presidential bid of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The man's photo and a large banner on his chest are currently circulating on social media, attracting reactions from Nigerians

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has got a very serious supporter in Alhaji Usman Madaki who is now trekking from Bauchi to Lagos in his honour.

Madaki, 51, has vowed to accomplish the arduous task despite negative backlash from Nigerians who fear for his life.

Madaki is trekking in support of Bola Tinubu's presidential ambition. Photo credit: @jacksonpbn and @officialABAT.

Source: Twitter

Trakking from Bauchi to Lagos

A photo of Madaki and a large banner tied to his chest are currently circulating on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The inscription on the banner reads:

"Bauchi to Lagos. Tinubu for president, 2023."

The interesting photo was shared on Twitter by journalist Jackson Udeh. Ude wrote:

"51yrs old Alhaji Usman Madaki is trekking from Bauchi to Lagos to meet Ahmed Tinubu and celebrate his winning the APC Presidential ticket. Those who trekked before him have had brain reset long ago!"

According to Google Maps, the distance between Bauchi and Lagos state is at least 1,160km and would take close to 18 hours by car.

See the tweet below:

Twitter users react

@ayovikking commented:

"The trekking is evil, it represents hardship. How can someone trek from Bauchi to Lagos."

@wakawhite8918 reacted:

"He should go and ask Dahiru Buba who trekked from Gombe to Abuja He is currently suffering from rheumatoid arthritis and needs help."

@ObHexane said:

"It's only poverty and joblessness that can cause this. A grown man of this age doing something like this then there is obviously a problem somewhere."

SoloBliss

@solomonbliss16

"Hunger never see you. In 2015 one man from performed his own by swimming dirty gutter but we never hear from him. Go on."

Nigerian man rides his bike from London to Lagos

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man rode on his bike from London to Lagos.

The man named Kunle Adenju said his journey was a charity ride and the proceeds realised would be donated to the alleviation of polio in Africa.

Kunle successfully arrived in Nigeria on the 29th of May, 2022 to a rousing welcome.

Source: Legit.ng