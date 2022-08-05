A video has shown the hilarious moment an oyinbo man joined the trending 'eba beans and dodo' challenge

In the viral video, the man was spotted using a comb as microphone while mimicking Nigerian presidential aspirant, Tinubu

The video has stirred funny reactions online as most people claim that Bola Tinubu has now gone global

A funny oyinbo man recently held up a comb to make a funny display of Bola Ahmed Tinubu's viral speech.

Ahmed Tinubu, a presidential candidate, has been trending online following his viral statement about "eba, beans and dodo".

While some Nigerians made videos to mimick Tinubu, an oyinbo man joined the challenge and some people found it very amusing.

Oyinbo Man mimicks Tinubu Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

The white man was spotted all smiles as he mimicked the top politician in a video shared on Instagram by @mufasatundednut

Hilarious reactions trail video of oyinbo man mimicking Tinubu

Obaksolo said:

"This APC campaign song don finally go viral DODO."

_hiesabfinest stated:

"Naxo....gals don see TREND everything jus dey favour gals for dis country."

Balo_ng reacted:

"Whenever I remember that ATIKU and TINUBU are in the presidential race, I will quickly open my wallet to see if my PVC is still there ."

Micie_pee noted:

"Dem turn una country to cruise ."

Donwilly01_ wrote:

"When you become a Laughing stock."

Anointed_doll commented:

"This face ,fits the humor ."

Iam_horpeyhemi said:

"This man don turn citizen finish ."

Omarianah stated:

"Baba dey trend .... Peter Obi for president sha ‍♀️‍♀️."

Mikkytorino added:

"We are indirectly making this man to trend for the wrong reasons let's be careful."

Watch the video below:

Oyinbo man mimicks Nigerians, blows hot Yoruba at a shop, video goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Oyinbo man took two Nigerians by surprise after they heard him dishing out cool Yoruba words when they met.

In the video recorded in a shop, the Oyinbo man noticed how they dressed and reckoned that they may be Nigerians. He asked them to confirm and then spoke to them in Yoruba.

Immediately he opened up and greeted them in a few Yoruba words, the two Nigerians instantly lightened up in pleasant surprise as they never expected it. They went ahead to have fun and pleasant exchanges in the video. The video has excited a number of TikTok users.

Source: Legit.ng