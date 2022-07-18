A viral TikTok video has shown the impressive moment a Nigerian woman and man went for shopping abroad only to be greeted in Yoruba by the shopkeeper

The two Nigerians were taken aback immediately they heard their mother tongue and they rushed to make a video of the Oyinbo man

TikTok users who have seen the video are full of admiration for the man and the language itself as they admit that language breaks barriers

An Oyinbo shopkeeper took two Nigerians by surprise after they heard him dishing out cool Yoruba words when they went for shopping abroad.

Immediately they stepped into the shop, the Oyinbo man noticed how they dressed and reckoned that they may be Nigerians. He asked them to confirm and then spoke to them in Yoruba.

The two Nigerians were surprised. Photo credit: TikTok/@xiaomanyc.

Language breaks barriers

Immediately he opened up and greeted them in a few Yoruba words, the two Nigerians instantly lightened up in pleasant surprise as they never expected it.

They went ahead to have fun and pleasant exchanges in the video. The video has excited not a few TikTok users.

Many who have seen it admit that the ability to speak other people's language makes the feel comfortable with you.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@rester phoenix said:

"This man woke up one day and learned all languages."

@Bryan commented:

"I wish I had a gift for languages.."

@K.A said:

"I really wanna learn languages and be good at it."

@ChrisRamkissoon reacted:

"The way she turned back and look at him."

@NellyF commented:

"It’s amazing how language brings people together but sad how it can completely separate us."

@Michelle & Kev reacted:

"I love when you speak people’s mother tongue and they immediately let their guard down and treat you like family."

@Neskuik_Jam said:

"Why am I crying? Lol! That's nice bro."

