Former National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole has proven that he is still fit and agile despite his age

The popular politician recently wowed people after putting his powerful and energetic dancing skills on display

During an interview with Rufai Oseni of Arise TV, Oshiomhole was spotted dancing with the journalist with so much strength

Popular Nigerian politician, Adams Oshiomhole, recently showed off his dance moves during an interview.

The former National Chairman of APC (All Progressive Congress), was spotted dancing alongside popular journalist, Rufai Oseni.

In the video, the duo were all smiles as they danced and whined their waists during a morning show with Arise TV.

Adams Oshiomhole dances with Rufai Oseni Photo Credit: Rufai Oseni

Source: Instagram

After dancing, Oshiomhole jumped up to prove that he still has so much strength in him. Rufai Oseni shared the video of his official Instagram account with the caption:

"Some clips from Oshiomole’s interview.we danced,he is really fit.I have got nothing against anybody.I am just a happy guy,that’s wants a better country.This is not an endorsement of any political party!"

Nigerians react to Oshiomhole's dance video

Djspicey said:

" Rufaino my man , jolly good fellow ❤️✊."

1__kingsam stated:

"But the problem now be say music was not playing ."

Ikhinesandra reacted:

"Oshiomole started well but greed for gain laid hands on him ..."

Phenomenalbukky remarked:

"Sending you hugs @rufaioseni , you remain a honorable man. You now need to forgive yourself and enjoy ! It's been a while bro."

Realjoechris commented:

"Rufai the man you’re dancing with is one of Nigeria problem lol."

Igeolumuyiwa noted:

"Hmm. The emotional stress over the past two days needs to be expunged from the body. Enjoy yourself baba."

Kelvinkaveman noted:

"But he wasn't able to ansa any of d questions u guys asked him on d show today."

Btcfada001 added:

"You can’t beat them ,you have joined them ."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng