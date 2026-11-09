The US government published the eligibility requirements foreigners must meet before applying for naturalisation in 2026

Applicants must be at least 18 years old at the time of submitting a naturalisation application to become a US citizen

English language ability is among the key requirements, though exceptions exist depending on the applicant's age

The United States government has set out the conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy before they can apply for citizenship through naturalisation, with age and English language ability among the core criteria.

According to the official US government guidance, an applicant must be at least 18 years old at the time of filing a naturalisation application.

US clarifies the age requirement for foreigners applying to become citizens. Photo credit: Tierney L. Cross, Grace Cary

Source: Getty Images

Those who have not reached this age cannot submit an application, regardless of how long they have lived in the country or what other conditions they meet.

English language requirement for US citizenship

Beyond the age threshold, the US government also requires that applicants be able to read, write, and speak basic English.

However, this requirement is not absolute. Exceptions apply depending on the applicant's age, meaning older applicants or those who have been permanent residents for a long period may qualify under different language rules.

The guidance makes clear that meeting the minimum requirements does not automatically guarantee approval. The naturalisation process involves several steps, and applicants are expected to meet all conditions at the point of application, not just some of them.

US citizenship: Other conditions apply

While age and English ability are among the most prominent requirements, the US government's naturalisation framework covers additional eligibility criteria beyond what is listed above.

Prospective applicants are advised to review the full set of conditions before beginning the process to avoid delays or rejections.

Residence requirement for US citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US shared how long a person must reside in America before applying for citizenship.

According to USCIS, naturalisation is the formal legal process through which a foreign-born individual voluntarily becomes a US citizen.

The most commonly used route involves first becoming a Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR), widely known as a green card holder.

Source: Legit.ng