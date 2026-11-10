Nigerian socialite Mompha announced on Instagram that a court struck out the N6bn money-laundering charges the EFCC filed against him in 2019

The court ruled that the charges constituted an abuse of court process and forum shopping, ending a legal battle spanning more than seven years

Mompha directly tagged the EFCC's official Instagram account in a mocking message after the ruling was delivered on November 10, 2026

Nigerian socialite Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, has taken a direct shot at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following a court ruling that ended his long-running legal battle with the anti-graft agency.

On Tuesday, November 10, 2026, Mompha took to Instagram to announce that a court had struck out the N6 billion money-laundering charges the EFCC had filed against him, calling the outcome a personal vindication after what he described as years of harassment and victimisation.

Nigerian socialite Mompha marks court victory after seven years of legal battle with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Photo: mompha/efcc

Source: Instagram

Seven years in the legal trenches with EFCC

The socialite's ordeal with the EFCC began in 2019, when he said he returned to Nigeria intending to invest in the economy, only to be met with charges he maintained were entirely fabricated.

The case dragged on for over seven years, disrupting both his personal life and business ambitions throughout that period.

According to Mompha, the court struck out all charges on the basis that they amounted to an abuse of court process and forum shopping.

He described the prosecution as a calculated witch-hunt and praised the judge for seeing through what he considered a frivolous suit.

He also extended his gratitude to his legal team, specifically naming Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), Kolawole Salami and Ademola Adefolaju, crediting their efforts from the case's commencement through to the final judgement.

Mompha accuses EFCC of victimisation after court strikes out money-laundering charges against him. Photo: mompha/efcc

Source: Instagram

Mompha tags EFCC, calls them "losers"

The celebration quickly shifted into provocation when Mompha directly tagged the EFCC's official Instagram account in his post, writing:

"Shame on you @officialefcc Losers," accompanied by laughing emojis.

Read Mompha's full Instagram post below:

Folorunso Alakija threatens legal action over allegation of EFCC investigation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that billionaire businesswoman Folorunso Alakija threatened legal action over publications alleging that she was under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement on her official X account, she demanded the immediate removal of the reports, describing them as false and defamatory.

The publications alleged that she was being investigated over an alleged $1.27 million fraud, undeclared foreign transfers, altered documents and money laundering, but her statement did not directly address the individual claims.

Source: Legit.ng