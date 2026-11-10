"Shame on You": Socialite Mompha Mocks EFCC as Court Strikes Out N6bn Money-Laundering Charges
- Nigerian socialite Mompha announced on Instagram that a court struck out the N6bn money-laundering charges the EFCC filed against him in 2019
- The court ruled that the charges constituted an abuse of court process and forum shopping, ending a legal battle spanning more than seven years
- Mompha directly tagged the EFCC's official Instagram account in a mocking message after the ruling was delivered on November 10, 2026
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Nigerian socialite Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, has taken a direct shot at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following a court ruling that ended his long-running legal battle with the anti-graft agency.
On Tuesday, November 10, 2026, Mompha took to Instagram to announce that a court had struck out the N6 billion money-laundering charges the EFCC had filed against him, calling the outcome a personal vindication after what he described as years of harassment and victimisation.
Seven years in the legal trenches with EFCC
The socialite's ordeal with the EFCC began in 2019, when he said he returned to Nigeria intending to invest in the economy, only to be met with charges he maintained were entirely fabricated.
The case dragged on for over seven years, disrupting both his personal life and business ambitions throughout that period.
According to Mompha, the court struck out all charges on the basis that they amounted to an abuse of court process and forum shopping.
He described the prosecution as a calculated witch-hunt and praised the judge for seeing through what he considered a frivolous suit.
He also extended his gratitude to his legal team, specifically naming Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), Kolawole Salami and Ademola Adefolaju, crediting their efforts from the case's commencement through to the final judgement.
Mompha tags EFCC, calls them "losers"
The celebration quickly shifted into provocation when Mompha directly tagged the EFCC's official Instagram account in his post, writing:
"Shame on you @officialefcc Losers," accompanied by laughing emojis.
Read Mompha's full Instagram post below:
Folorunso Alakija threatens legal action over allegation of EFCC investigation
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that billionaire businesswoman Folorunso Alakija threatened legal action over publications alleging that she was under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
In a statement on her official X account, she demanded the immediate removal of the reports, describing them as false and defamatory.
The publications alleged that she was being investigated over an alleged $1.27 million fraud, undeclared foreign transfers, altered documents and money laundering, but her statement did not directly address the individual claims.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng