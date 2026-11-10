The US Embassy in Accra announced a vacancy for an Emerging Voices Exchanges Coordinator in its Public Diplomacy office

The vacancy was posted by the official US Embassy Ghana account on Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Interested applicants must submit their applications through an official link provided by the embassy

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Accra, Ghana - The US Embassy in Accra, Ghana, has opened applications for the position of Emerging Voices Exchanges Coordinator, based within its Public Diplomacy office.

The American emabssy called on "eligible and qualified applicants" to come forward for the role.

US Embassy says ppplicants must submit their applications through it's designated link. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: Facebook

The vacancy was announced on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, through the embassy's official X account, @USEmbassyGhana.

What the US Embassy Accra is looking for

The Public Diplomacy office handles programmes that build cultural and educational ties between the United States and Ghana.

An Emerging Voices Exchanges Coordinator in that setting would typically support exchange initiatives aimed at young or emerging leaders, though the embassy did not specify full job requirements in its public post.

The embassy directed all interested candidates to an official application link for full details on the requirements and responsibilities attached to the position.

It also made clear that applications must be submitted through that designated channel only.

How to apply for the role

Ghanaians interested in working with the US Mission in Accra can find the full job listing and application instructions via the link shared in the embassy's post.

The US Embassy in Ghana regularly advertises local employment opportunities across various departments, offering Ghanaian nationals the chance to work directly with one of the most prominent diplomatic missions in West Africa.

US Embassy posts 7 job openings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the United States Embassy in Nigeria has released details of seven lucrative job openings with salaries paid in United States Dollars (USD).

Qualified Nigerian job seekers stand a chance to earn millions of naira per annum, depending on the role.

Some of the application deadlines are urgent, closing as early as July 24 and July 27, 2026, while others extend into August.

Source: Legit.ng