Breaking: Akpabio Announces Cash Reward for Nigeria's Flamingos
- The Nigerian Senate passed a motion congratulating the Flamingos on their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup victory in Rabat, Morocco
- Senator Abdul Ningi, who moved the motion, raised concerns about the limited recognition the players received before and after the competition
- Senate President Godswill Akpabio called on the NFF to keep the team together and urged wealthy Nigerians to support the players
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The Nigerian Senate has set aside N100 million for the Flamingos, Nigeria's Under-17 women's football team, after the squad claimed the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title in Rabat, Morocco.
Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the financial commitment on Tuesday during plenary, where the chamber was presiding over a congratulatory motion tabled by Senator Abdul Ningi of the ADC, representing Bauchi Central.
Ningi calls out lack of recognition
Ningi, who moved the motion, described the Flamingos' achievement as historic, saying the young players had succeeded where many senior Nigerian national teams had fallen short. He pointed out that the team had gone into the competition with little public attention and had still delivered beyond all expectations.
PM News reported that the senator argued that the players deserved far more publicity and a proper reception upon returning to Nigeria. He framed the victory as proof of the depth of talent and determination that exists among Nigerian youths.
Senator Adams Oshiomhole also weighed in, urging Nigerians to celebrate the country's wins rather than dwelling solely on its struggles. He appealed to the Senate leadership to back the players with direct financial support, particularly to aid their education and sporting futures.
The chamber adopted the motion, which included congratulations to President Bola Tinubu for his support of sports development, the Flamingos themselves, and the National Sports Commission along with its chairman, Shehu Dikko. Lawmakers additionally called on the Federal Government to properly reward the players for bringing honour to the country.
Akpabio urges NFF and wealthy Nigerians to act
After the motion was adopted, Akpabio described the World Cup victory as a defining moment not only for Nigeria but for the entire African continent. He highlighted wins over footballing powerhouses Brazil and Japan as evidence of the team's quality.
The Senate President urged the Federal Government to ensure the players receive rewards that match the scale of their achievement. He also called on the Nigeria Football Federation to keep the squad intact and invest in their long-term development ahead of future competitions.
Akpabio extended a direct appeal to wealthy Nigerians and sports patrons to step in and support the players financially, stressing that such backing would inspire more young people to pursue sports seriously.
He said the N100 million from the National Assembly was both an expression of gratitude and a signal to the players to keep representing Nigeria with pride. He closed by congratulating the Flamingos, the Senate Committee on Sports, and all Nigerians on the historic win.
Oluremi Tinubu celebrates Flamingos
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 in the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup on Saturday.
First Lady Oluremi Tinubu cheered the Flamingos on as they made history for African football.
The victory made Nigeria the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup in both men's and women's categories.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng