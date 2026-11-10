The Nigerian Senate passed a motion congratulating the Flamingos on their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup victory in Rabat, Morocco

Senator Abdul Ningi, who moved the motion, raised concerns about the limited recognition the players received before and after the competition

Senate President Godswill Akpabio called on the NFF to keep the team together and urged wealthy Nigerians to support the players

The Nigerian Senate has set aside N100 million for the Flamingos, Nigeria's Under-17 women's football team, after the squad claimed the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title in Rabat, Morocco.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the financial commitment on Tuesday during plenary, where the chamber was presiding over a congratulatory motion tabled by Senator Abdul Ningi of the ADC, representing Bauchi Central.

Senate rewards Flamingos with N100 million Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Ningi calls out lack of recognition

Ningi, who moved the motion, described the Flamingos' achievement as historic, saying the young players had succeeded where many senior Nigerian national teams had fallen short. He pointed out that the team had gone into the competition with little public attention and had still delivered beyond all expectations.

PM News reported that the senator argued that the players deserved far more publicity and a proper reception upon returning to Nigeria. He framed the victory as proof of the depth of talent and determination that exists among Nigerian youths.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole also weighed in, urging Nigerians to celebrate the country's wins rather than dwelling solely on its struggles. He appealed to the Senate leadership to back the players with direct financial support, particularly to aid their education and sporting futures.

The chamber adopted the motion, which included congratulations to President Bola Tinubu for his support of sports development, the Flamingos themselves, and the National Sports Commission along with its chairman, Shehu Dikko. Lawmakers additionally called on the Federal Government to properly reward the players for bringing honour to the country.

Akpabio urges NFF and wealthy Nigerians to act

After the motion was adopted, Akpabio described the World Cup victory as a defining moment not only for Nigeria but for the entire African continent. He highlighted wins over footballing powerhouses Brazil and Japan as evidence of the team's quality.

The Senate President urged the Federal Government to ensure the players receive rewards that match the scale of their achievement. He also called on the Nigeria Football Federation to keep the squad intact and invest in their long-term development ahead of future competitions.

Akpabio extended a direct appeal to wealthy Nigerians and sports patrons to step in and support the players financially, stressing that such backing would inspire more young people to pursue sports seriously.

He said the N100 million from the National Assembly was both an expression of gratitude and a signal to the players to keep representing Nigeria with pride. He closed by congratulating the Flamingos, the Senate Committee on Sports, and all Nigerians on the historic win.

Senate announces donation for Flamingos Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Getty Images

Oluremi Tinubu celebrates Flamingos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 in the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup on Saturday.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu cheered the Flamingos on as they made history for African football.

The victory made Nigeria the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup in both men's and women's categories.

Source: Legit.ng