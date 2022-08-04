A video making rounds online has shown the moment Uduak Frank Akpan tried to escape after being sentenced to death

Moments ago, Uduak was sentenced to death by hanging over the murder of young job seeker, Iniubong Umoren

After hearing his sad fate, he tried to flee the scene but was quickly captured by gallant men of the security force

Following his trial at a court sitting in Uyo, Uduak Frank Akpan, murderer of job seeker, Iniubong Umoren, tried to escape.

A viral video captures the moment the young man took to his heels before being apprehended by security officers who were all at alert.

They grabbed him immediately and bundled him into a van to avoid giving him any other chance to flee from the court premises.

Uduak Frank Akpan attempts to escape court Photo Credit: @bbcnewspidgin

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Reports have it that the trial judge, Justice Bassey Nkanang, in his judgment also sentenced Akpan to life imprisonment for a forceful affair with the deceased miss Umoren.

A video shared by BBC Pidgin on instagram showed the moment Uduak tried to escape from the court premises.

Nigerians react as Uduak Akpan attempts to escape court premises

Official_djcora said:

"I was told that state Gov’s haven’t been signing any de@th warrant for years now ! So why do I feel all this is a packaged drama ? Pls educate me if am on the wrong lane."

Vicdams stated:

"Justice well served ."

Palace4all commented:

"Let him feel the pain he placed on another ."

Hantikiki reacted:

"Justice have been served, finally!!!.."

Garcia_t1 wrote:

"This particular sentence sweet me ."

She_king_sonia remarked:

"Justice atlast ."

Sanyaolufunmilayo_o wrote:

"Wow since then ?? Over a year now ."

Smart_wears_collections said:

"Baba want make them just shoot am make him go straight."

Omoleyehannah asked:

"Why are you running?"

Omoleyehannah reacted:

"Death by hanging? Omo, e be like say make I use that dance emoji."

King_dule stated:

"Who be that guy wey dey jump they point gun up na . Na film be this ?"

Seeplaceswithada wrote:

"Person wey dey for knack 2 by 2 for head."

Watch the video below:

Killer of late job seeker Iniubong Umoren, Uduak Frank Akpan, sentenced to death by hanging

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Uduak Frank Akpan, has been sentenced to death by hanging.

In a BBC News Pidgin Facebook live feed from the court in Uyo, the deceased's elder brother said that they are happy with the judgement. He added that he never knew that a family like theirs without connection could get justice that fast.

Inubong's lawyer said that despite justice being served, it is sad that it cannot bring the deceased back to life. He added that all through the case, the sentenced Akpan never showed any kind of remorse.

Source: Legit.ng