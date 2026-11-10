Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye publicly rejected an apology from a man who claimed he uploaded her movie soundtrack to help promote her work

The man, identified as Mazi Enemuo, admitted that his upload triggered a copyright Content ID claim that demonetised her YouTube film My 30th Wedding

Ademoye challenged his explanation about wanting to help her reach a wider audience, pointing out the stark difference in their subscriber counts

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Bimbo Ademoye has publicly rejected an apology from a Nigerian man whose copyright claim demonetised her YouTube film, making clear she intends to take action against him.

The drama began when a man identified as Mazi Enemuo uploaded the soundtrack from Bimbo Ademoye's film My 30th Wedding to a streaming platform, triggering an automatic Content ID claim on the actress' YouTube channel.

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye expresses anger over a man's copyright claim on her YouTube movie. Photo: bimboademoye/mrenemuo

Source: Instagram

On November 10, 2026, Enemuo posted an open apology on Instagram, acknowledging full responsibility and stating he had already taken the song down from all streaming platforms, with a 24- to 48-hour window for the claim to clear entirely.

In his apology, Enemuo wrote:

"My intention in uploading the song was to help share and promote the beautiful sound with a wider audience, not to infringe on your rights or cause you any distress."

Bimbo Ademoye fires back

The actress shared a screenshot of the apology on her Instagram page and made it very clear she was not moved by his explanation.

Her response took direct aim at his stated reason for uploading the song in the first place.

"You claimed you wanted to help me reach a wider audience, I'm not sure you thought that statement through, you wanted to use your 250 subscribes to help me reach a wider audience with my almost 2 million subscribers?" she wrote.

Bimbo Ademoye also questioned why he singled out that particular song rather than a more popular track from the film, suggesting it was because the artist behind the other song would not have tolerated it.

She then pressed him on the most critical point:

"After you 'helped me reach a wider audience', why did you try to claim my earnings? Why did you monetise it and have me demonitized?"

Bimbo Ademoye stopped short of listing every grievance, but warned Enemuo firmly:

"If I don't pick you up from Essex, I'd pick you up before your homecoming... I'd make an example out of you. Don't ever take my silence for weakness, believe me when I tell you I AM NOT THAT NICE AT ALL! ESPECIALLY WHEN IT COMES TO MY WORK. I'm on you son! It's not a threat, it's a promise."

Actress Bimbo Ademoye addresses YouTube copyright dispute after a man apologises for uploading her movie soundtrack. Photo: bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

Bimbo Ademoye addresses critics

The actress also used the opportunity to push back against those accusing her of using the situation for publicity or of being careless with copyright protection.

She shared screenshots showing she had already successfully had channels taken down for infringing on her other projects, countering the narrative that she neglects intellectual property rights.

"The above screenshots are from people begging me because I had their channels taken down because I did my due diligence and put a copyright on all my projects," she said, warning critics to hold their tongues.

Check out Bimbo Ademoye's Instagram post below:

Wumi Toriola shed tears over YouTube channel crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola cried in a heartbreaking video as she opened up about serious technical difficulties affecting her YouTube channel, Wumi Toriola TV.

The actress said she had spent weeks trying to resolve the issue privately and refused to blame anyone, explaining that she owed her fans an update after many questioned her absence from the platform.

While the affected channel remains inaccessible, Wumi directed fans to her second channel, Wumi Toriola Prime, where she has begun uploading English-language content, including her new film, Love Astray.

Source: Legit.ng