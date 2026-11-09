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Indonesia Announces 97 Countries Whose Citizens Are Eligible for Visa on Arrival
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Indonesia Announces 97 Countries Whose Citizens Are Eligible for Visa on Arrival

by  Victoria Nwahiri
3 min read
  • Indonesia published an official list of 97 countries whose citizens qualify for a visa on arrival, covering multiple regions across the world
  • Six African countries made the list, including South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Morocco, and Mozambique
  • The B1 visa on arrival allows a single-entry stay of up to 30 days, with one possible extension and a bridging visa conversion option

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Indonesia has released an official list of 97 countries whose citizens are eligible to obtain a visa on arrival (VoA) when entering the country, with nine African nations making the cut.

The list, published by Indonesia's Directorate General of Immigration, covers nationals from across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Oceania.

See countries whose citizens are eligible for visa on arrival at Indonesia
Indonesia lists 97 countries whose citizens are eligible for visa on arrival. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

Countries whose citizens can get Indonesia visa on arrival

Among the African countries included are South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Morocco, Mozambique, and Seychelles — giving travellers from these nations a relatively straightforward path into Indonesia without needing to apply for a visa before departure.

Read also

Full list: 20 countries whose citizens can enter Indonesia without a visa

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Below is the full list of eligible countries for visa on arrival.

  1. South Africa
  2. Albania
  3. United States
  4. Andorra
  5. Saudi Arabia
  6. Argentina
  7. Armenia
  8. Australia
  9. Austria
  10. Azerbaijan
  11. Bahrain
  12. Netherlands
  13. Belarus
  14. Belgium
  15. Brazil
  16. Brunei Darussalam
  17. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  18. Bulgaria
  19. Czech Republic
  20. Chile
  21. Denmark
  22. Ecuador
  23. Estonia
  24. Philippines
  25. Finland
  26. Guatemala
  27. Hong Kong
  28. Hungary
  29. India
  30. United Kingdom
  31. Ireland
  32. Italy
  33. Iceland
  34. Japan
  35. Germany
  36. Cambodia
  37. Canada
  38. Kazakhstan
  39. Kenya
  40. Colombia
  41. South Korea
  42. Croatia
  43. Kuwait
  44. Laos
  45. Latvia
  46. Liechtenstein
  47. Lithuania
  48. Luxembourg
  49. Maldives
  50. Malaysia
  51. Malta
  52. Morocco
  53. Mauritius
  54. Mexico
  55. Egypt
  56. Monaco
  57. Mongolia
  58. Mozambique
  59. Myanmar
  60. Norway
  61. Oman
  62. Palestine
  63. Papua New Guinea
  64. France
  65. Peru
  66. Poland
  67. Portugal
  68. Qatar
  69. Romania
  70. Russia
  71. Rwanda
  72. New Zealand
  73. Serbia
  74. Seychelles
  75. Singapore
  76. Cyprus
  77. Slovakia
  78. Slovenia
  79. Spain
  80. Suriname
  81. Sweden
  82. Switzerland
  83. Taiwan
  84. Tanzania
  85. Thailand
  86. Timor-Leste
  87. China
  88. Tunisia
  89. Turkey
  90. United Arab Emirates
  91. Uzbekistan
  92. Ukraine
  93. Vatican
  94. Venezuela
  95. Vietnam
  96. Jordan
  97. Greece

What the Indonesia Visa on Arrival Covers

The visa on arrival offered by Indonesia for eligible nationals is classified as a B1 visa, designed for single-entry visits. Upon arrival, travellers receive an initial stay permit of up to 30 days, calculated from the date they enter the country.

Read also

Australia explains 6 conditions for eligible foreigners to enter country with ETA instead of visa

That 30-day period can be extended once for a further 30 days, bringing the maximum possible stay to 60 days. Additionally, the B1 visa on arrival is eligible for conversion into a different type of stay permit through what Indonesia's immigration authority describes as a bridging visa mechanism, offering flexibility for travellers whose circumstances may change during their time in the country.

The full and official list of eligible countries is available directly on the website of Indonesia's Directorate General of Immigration.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

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