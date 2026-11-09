Indonesia published an official list of 97 countries whose citizens qualify for a visa on arrival, covering multiple regions across the world

Six African countries made the list, including South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Morocco, and Mozambique

The B1 visa on arrival allows a single-entry stay of up to 30 days, with one possible extension and a bridging visa conversion option

Indonesia has released an official list of 97 countries whose citizens are eligible to obtain a visa on arrival (VoA) when entering the country, with nine African nations making the cut.

The list, published by Indonesia's Directorate General of Immigration, covers nationals from across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Oceania.

Indonesia lists 97 countries whose citizens are eligible for visa on arrival. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Countries whose citizens can get Indonesia visa on arrival

Among the African countries included are South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Morocco, Mozambique, and Seychelles — giving travellers from these nations a relatively straightforward path into Indonesia without needing to apply for a visa before departure.

Below is the full list of eligible countries for visa on arrival.

South Africa Albania United States Andorra Saudi Arabia Argentina Armenia Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Netherlands Belarus Belgium Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bosnia and Herzegovina Bulgaria Czech Republic Chile Denmark Ecuador Estonia Philippines Finland Guatemala Hong Kong Hungary India United Kingdom Ireland Italy Iceland Japan Germany Cambodia Canada Kazakhstan Kenya Colombia South Korea Croatia Kuwait Laos Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Maldives Malaysia Malta Morocco Mauritius Mexico Egypt Monaco Mongolia Mozambique Myanmar Norway Oman Palestine Papua New Guinea France Peru Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Rwanda New Zealand Serbia Seychelles Singapore Cyprus Slovakia Slovenia Spain Suriname Sweden Switzerland Taiwan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste China Tunisia Turkey United Arab Emirates Uzbekistan Ukraine Vatican Venezuela Vietnam Jordan Greece

What the Indonesia Visa on Arrival Covers

The visa on arrival offered by Indonesia for eligible nationals is classified as a B1 visa, designed for single-entry visits. Upon arrival, travellers receive an initial stay permit of up to 30 days, calculated from the date they enter the country.

That 30-day period can be extended once for a further 30 days, bringing the maximum possible stay to 60 days. Additionally, the B1 visa on arrival is eligible for conversion into a different type of stay permit through what Indonesia's immigration authority describes as a bridging visa mechanism, offering flexibility for travellers whose circumstances may change during their time in the country.

The full and official list of eligible countries is available directly on the website of Indonesia's Directorate General of Immigration.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng