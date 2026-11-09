Indonesia Announces 97 Countries Whose Citizens Are Eligible for Visa on Arrival
- Indonesia published an official list of 97 countries whose citizens qualify for a visa on arrival, covering multiple regions across the world
- Six African countries made the list, including South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Morocco, and Mozambique
- The B1 visa on arrival allows a single-entry stay of up to 30 days, with one possible extension and a bridging visa conversion option
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Indonesia has released an official list of 97 countries whose citizens are eligible to obtain a visa on arrival (VoA) when entering the country, with nine African nations making the cut.
The list, published by Indonesia's Directorate General of Immigration, covers nationals from across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Oceania.
Countries whose citizens can get Indonesia visa on arrival
Among the African countries included are South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Morocco, Mozambique, and Seychelles — giving travellers from these nations a relatively straightforward path into Indonesia without needing to apply for a visa before departure.
Below is the full list of eligible countries for visa on arrival.
- South Africa
- Albania
- United States
- Andorra
- Saudi Arabia
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Netherlands
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Brunei Darussalam
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Czech Republic
- Chile
- Denmark
- Ecuador
- Estonia
- Philippines
- Finland
- Guatemala
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- India
- United Kingdom
- Ireland
- Italy
- Iceland
- Japan
- Germany
- Cambodia
- Canada
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Colombia
- South Korea
- Croatia
- Kuwait
- Laos
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Maldives
- Malaysia
- Malta
- Morocco
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Egypt
- Monaco
- Mongolia
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Norway
- Oman
- Palestine
- Papua New Guinea
- France
- Peru
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Romania
- Russia
- Rwanda
- New Zealand
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Cyprus
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Suriname
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Timor-Leste
- China
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- Uzbekistan
- Ukraine
- Vatican
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Jordan
- Greece
What the Indonesia Visa on Arrival Covers
The visa on arrival offered by Indonesia for eligible nationals is classified as a B1 visa, designed for single-entry visits. Upon arrival, travellers receive an initial stay permit of up to 30 days, calculated from the date they enter the country.
That 30-day period can be extended once for a further 30 days, bringing the maximum possible stay to 60 days. Additionally, the B1 visa on arrival is eligible for conversion into a different type of stay permit through what Indonesia's immigration authority describes as a bridging visa mechanism, offering flexibility for travellers whose circumstances may change during their time in the country.
The full and official list of eligible countries is available directly on the website of Indonesia's Directorate General of Immigration.
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Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng