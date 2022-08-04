A beautiful 71-year-old woman, Senior coach, has been trending on social media over her love for physical fitness

The pretty mum usually shares motivational videos to keep her followers updated about her workout goals

Senior coach recently shared an inspiring video of herself working out at the gym with full energy and it went viral

A 71-year-old fitness trainer has been the topic of discussion on social media after showing off herself at the gym.

Senior coach, a pretty woman who has remained very strong despite her age, has continued to update her fans with inspiring videos of herself at the gym.

She earlier shared a video of herself leaving the gym and some people criticized the video, stating that she might need to rest a little.

71-year-old woman at the gym Photo Credit: Senior coach

However, Coach has refused to relent on her fitness journey as she just shared another video of herself going harder.

This time, she was seen doing squats and lifting very heavy objects at the gym at the same time.

Senior coach in her posts on TikTok, advised young people to ignite the fire of fitness and working out because it would definitely pay out in future.

TikTok users react to video of 71-year-old fitness trainer

@ninah847 said:

"I can't breatheI don't whats wrong with my brain."

@user88442438princess commented:

"That's very good but remember if the time is deu you will go , so salvation first."

@bellarosadolla wrote:

"I admire you soo much you’re my energy my source of motivation thank you so much for you dedication tank you ."

@october_uche commented:

"My mum needs to see this ,everytime she wil say I should look at my mate ,now have seen her mate."

@cordeliagod reacted:

"I love you from the beginning I hard you are 71 years old I really want to be like you ."

@maggie3ee1 said:

"l salute you, l wish it was, that easy determination and strong will you have is out of this world, , you r an inspiration to all."

@mercymino979 noted:

"Wow she is a strong woman and sometimes I don't want them if she has kids but if she do have children her children should be proud of her I love her."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful and strong woman has motivated people on TikTok to stop being lazy and work on themselves.

Although she is currently 71, the fitness expert and coach is still very strong, and her age hasn't stopped her from lifting heavy equipment at the gym.

According to her, she cannot afford not to hit the gym because she doesn't want age to win over her body. She went ahead to advise people to leave their beds and hit the road because it doesn't pay to be lazy. The proud woman shared the video via TikTok @seniorcoach.

