A pretty young lady has shared her graduation photo to celebrate becoming a doctor, an important event in her life

The graduation was made more important given that she is the first doctor in her family, according to the post she shared

She said that her family is very well proud of her achievement in school; social media users have joined in her celebration

A beautiful young lady has come on Twitter to share her joy as she has just graduated from school as a doctor.

The pretty damsel said that her family is highly proud of her achievements in school as she tweeted a nice photo.

The lady said her family is proud of her.

Source: Twitter

According to her, she is actually the first doctor in her family, and she says she achieved the feat after five years.

Social media users who have seen her tweet have taken to the comment section to shower her with massive encomiums.

But some netizens are saying she sounded proud in her tweet while others said she should be left alone to celebrate.

She wrote on her timeline:

"After 5 years, I’m the first doctor in my entire family alhamdulillah."

See her tweet below:

Twitter users react

@VOICE0852146 said:

"Congratulations. But that sounds too proud as a muslim. Humblenes is the key."

@shynerdgreat commented:

"Congratulations! I guess you should have kept the "entire family" to yourself. A family member might be offended by your statement."

@HaitharSadiq asked:

"Was it about becoming a doctor or becoming the first Dr in your "entire" family?"

@Scoppylala reacted:

"Congratulations!!!!! I admire the Muslim faith it is consistent in allowing Allah take control even in torrid times. I wish you a healthy practice without losing a patient. Enjoy."

@DDGlobalProduce

"Congratulations!!! And those asking if its a competition or saying she is proud needs to take a chill pill. She is just stating the level she unlocked for her family the standard she set. Let her enjoy her win without you guys showing toxicity to her."

Bricklayer becomes a medical doctor

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who worked as a bricklayer later became a medical doctor.

The man named Ronald Olum shared the story of his transformation on social media and it quickly gained traction.

In a further interview, Ronald revealed that bricklaying has been what he did right from childhood even before going to school to study medicine.

