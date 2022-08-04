A Nigerian lady who tried to make a TikTok video with her boss got so shy after he gave her a very stern look

In the video, the young lady danced for him at the office, but he didn't smile a bit, and this made her quit the recording

Social media users have reacted to the hilarious video, with most people expressing concern if she won't be sacked

A beautiful Nigerian lady identified as Destiny Love recently took a bold step to dance in front of her boss.

She approached him in the video and began to dance for him, but his reaction made her end the clip.

Sadly, her boss looked at her with a very serious face and all her efforts to make him smile proved futile.

Lady dances for her boss at the office Photo Credit: @destinylove

Source: UGC

Seeing that her boss was not having it, she covered her face in shame and abruptly ended the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Mixed reactions trail video of lady dancing for boss

The video has stirred reactions on social media as some of her followers expressed concerns over her job security.

@weightlosscoachyemi said:

"That man problem pass the world…not even smile."

@joyblinkz5 stated:

"Dis guy no get joy o."

@samanth093 asked:

"Are you not in trouble???"

@_tamslyn commented:

"This kind boss ennesee as en strong face."

@francisjatto661 remarked:

"That your boss need deliverance bring him to my church."

@dorabliss15 reacted:

"5k had just been deducted from your account ."

@oluchionwuka261 said:

"Hmm you get moral ooo."

@sophiaifeyinwa stated:

"U see I don notice this thing any man with korobo to d frown I swear no joy for baba body ."

@hannahbella015 wrote:

"His wife better not be a phne person if not start getting ready to leave that office this Nigeria."

@dorajoy2021 said:

"No joy oooo... I see sack ."

Watch the video below:

Pretty lady in heels stuns her boss as she shows off sweet dance moves at the office in viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a daring female employee took the trending Amapiano instrumental dance challenge to her place of work in a surprising fashion.

The beautiful lady in heels showed off great dance moves after submitting a document at her boss's office.

Her employer looked stunned while she performed, just as social media users who watched the video hailed the lady. A video showing the incident, which was shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram, recorded the elegantly dressed lady walking into her boss' office.

Source: Legit.ng