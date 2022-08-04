A lady recently got social media users cracking up with laughter after she shared her Do-it-Yourself experience

According to her video, she had wanted jumbo braids as seen on some models, so she decided to get it done

Internet users have reacted to the video with amusement as some pointed out what she did wrong in her attempt

Do-It-Yourself (DIY) can be exciting, cheaper, and sometimes stress-free. However, not every DIY gets the desired aim, and a lady recently got to learn this.

Social media users have been buzzing with reactions after the lady shared her hilarious DIY experience.

The lady shared her attempt. Credit: @nigerianbraids

Source: Instagram

In a video posted by hair page, @nigerianbraids, a series of pictures of ladies sporting jumbo braids can be seen.

According to the creator of the video, this is what she thought she'd look like if she got the same hairstyle done.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

However, what she got - as seen in the video that pops up at the end - after making the hair by herself, was somewhat hilarious as it lacked the sleekness that the other models had.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts

kitchenaffairsandbakery:

"With #200 attachment "

darl.ina:

"You need to feed the attachment.. it looks hungry"

mary.branded:

"She just needed to use more attachment."

aweosa_:

"Just wrap them individually, it could pass for Bantu knots, no need to thank me."

mjanyjames:

" your jumbo did not jumbo enough."

omohshade:

"You Dey manage attachment "

braidsandko:

"Lol I think she needed more attachment for each strands. The attachment doesn't equate the size of strand but better luck next time❤️"

official_dumscollectionz:

"lmao ur jumbo no jumb oooo…your attachment small that’s why "

"Is that not super glue?" Nigerians in shock over video of lace wig being installed on little girl

The trend of little children getting hairstyles that are supposedly meant for adults continues to thrive despite the backlash it constantly receives.

Recently, yet another child was put under the stressful process of getting a lace frontal installed.

In the trending video posted by blogger @gossipmilltv, the little girl is seen in the arms of a lady while another applies glue n her hair, then covered in a wrap before the center-parted hair is installed on the sleeping child.

Source: Legit.ng