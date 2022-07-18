A beautiful bride has been making headlines on social media following her rare gesture to her husband

The woman decided to drive her husband to and fro their wedding venue and this amazed so many people

A viral video captured the beautiful bride dressed in her wedding gown as she drove her cute husband around

A beautiful couple have been trending online after a video of the duo rocking their wedding attires surfaced.

The video shows the couple sitted in a vehicle as the bride drove her husband around.

Reports gathered that the beautiful bride decided to be her husband's driver on their wedding day since he was always doing the job while they were dating.

A video shared on Instagram by @datzwatsup showed the groom all smiles as his woman took over the wheels on their wedding day.

Social media users gush over the beautiful couple

jummyawo4real said:

"so sweet... Just that my hubby won't allow me drive him .... except he wanna wee in d middle of traffic...that's when he ll say.....honey oya come and drive."

lola_liquor commented:

"Even the husband is proud, see as him Dey feel hinsef, he’s like ‘yeahh I wifed heerrrr’."

abiolaa_ayodele stated:

"None of us would drive on my wedding day oo, tori hands will be busy."

nurse__charlie asked;

"Where una dey see wife abeg."

amie_vibes added:

"My friend did this, after the wedding, she drove her husband in their open roof car while they blast music they are such a crazy lovely couple and it’s about 8years down and nothing has changed. They inspire me a lot ."

sharon_hosh reacted:

"I almost drove myself from my hotel room to the church, on my wedding day. Na small remain. The guy that was supposed to do the driving, came late. Time was running out, I was already downstairs with the keys sef, before he rushed in."

