A Nigerian lady identified as Fehintoluwa Okegbenle has shared photos from her very simple wedding

While sharing the photos, Fehintoluwa revealed that the wedding took her only three weeks and four days to plan

According to her, she didn't want to stress anyone over her wedding and feels so happy and fulfilled after her union

Nigerian lady shares photos from her simple wedding Photo Credit: Fehintoluwa Okegbenle

Source: Twitter

In her words:

"I had the simplest wedding. I no stress people. I planned my wedding in 3 weeks 4 days and mahn it was crazy for me. I will do a documentation of the whole process later. One thing I want to say is, I am happy and fulfilled. Thanks to my amazing family and friends."

Nigerians react

Portable Mekus said:

"Congratulations, have a blessful wedding life. Am looking forward to your documentation about your wedding... I can learn a thing or two from it."

Lara Ifeoluwa commented:

"Honestly it’s the best way to plan a wedding. Because no matter how big or small a wedding is it doesn’t count. The real thing is the marriage between just to people going forward to be a nation. God will continue to guide and guard our home in Jesus name. Congratulations again."

Xavier noted:

"U are on notification ooo. I wan read am all. 3 of my niga are getting married."

Anefion reacted:

"Congratulations. Be blessed on your marital journey."

Moji Sola added:

"Congratulations. Fehintoluwa, blissful union it is ♥️♥️."

Wedding isn’t expensive, Na you wan impress: Nigerian lady who had simple ceremony with normal clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman, Amarachi Ugwanyi, who posted her wedding photos online has again spoken about the need to spend less on such a ceremony.

In her last post, she blamed some church leaders for making couples spend more than what they could afford.

Many people who engaged her post agreed with her submission and said it is wise not to run into debt.

Source: Legit.ng