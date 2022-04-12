A mild drama ensued on a bride's wedding day that she and those present may never forget in a hurry

The wife-to-be who was to enter the vehicle that would drive her and her entourage to the wedding venue but faced a stumbling block in her dress

A bridesmaid and a natively dressed woman tried to come to the bride's rescue as they struggled to fit the ball dress into the G-Wagon whip

There are happenings on wedding days that no amount of preparation can save one from experiencing.

A bride had an awkward situation on her wedding day as her costly ball dress hindered her from taking a seat in the G-Wagon car for the occasion.

In the short dramatic video shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram, the bride stood helpless as a bridesmaid tried to gather the dress to enable her to enter the car.

Another woman in a native attire also gave a shot at it amid stares from stunned onlookers on the scene.

The bridesmaid and natively dressed woman's efforts weren't rewarded as the dress 'proved stubborn.'

They definitely would find a way around the challenge as the video didn't showcase how their struggle with the dress ended.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@succexful_fari said:

"She would have thought of that before getting that kind of dress Na to trek o or she remove am."

@benita_oamen said:

"Lol,the dress is beaded and heavy and the car is a bit small for the size of the dress."

@urbanqueen.xx said:

"This ball dresses serenren is always too much. And it’s super uncomfortable. Even to urinate na problem, she’ll need like 5-10 people to help her lift the dress up. Pictures nko? Husband will be 10 kilometers away."

@jola_anjola said:

"They should have thought of this b4 now and instead of the G wagon,Bentley would have been better,but they can always use sienna."

@dorablestreatcakes said:

"Her dad will be there complaining now. I can relate totally. The struggle I went through to sit inside the car on my wedding day. Women our wahala too my."

Lady storms school examination venue rocking wedding gown

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had shown up in school for her exam wearing a wedding gown.

A short video shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram captured her entry into and exit out of the examination venue in the wedding dress.

In both scenes, she looked all smiles as she walked gracefully despite curious stares from students around her. A write-up on the video explained that the reason for the lady's outfit is because the examination date happened to clash with her wedding day.

