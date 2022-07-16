An oyinbo woman who got married to a Nigerian man from Enugu state has shared a video of herself in Nigeria

The beautiful woman showed off herself doing house chores and stated that she is enjoying her stay in the country

She also gushed over her husband while revealing that she feels so fulfilled to have married a Nigerian

An oyinbo woman who married a Nigerian has disclosed how it feels good to be married to a Nigerian.

She shared a video of herself doing house chores in Nigeria with some other village women.

While sharing the video, she said it was really easy for her to adapt because she was well trained to do house chores.

Oyinbo woman sweeps compound in Enugu Photo Credit: @realhousewifeofnigeria

Source: UGC

According to the beautiful woman who nicknamed herself "real housewife of Nigeria", she has enjoyed every bit of her stay in Nigeria.

She also disclosed that her husband hails from Enugu state and has been a wonderful companion to her ever since they tied the knot. She shared the beautiful video via TikTok @realhousewifeofnigeria.

People react

@jbforever48 said:

"not trying to be funny but what is the purpose of sweeping the dirt I've always wanted to know that."

@gloryjimmy0 commented:

"Bless you our Nigerian wife am so proud of you, real woman."

@iammrspacillalove reacted:

"I pray God bless ur marriage, I also brought my husband to the US almost 9 years ago, and we're doing great, been married for almost 10 years."

@skayonyon asked:

"Where re you r from ?. Am going to your country straight away. This is a big blessing."

@musbau55 noted:

"I’m highly impressed seeing woman. who’s residing in America doing such like dis. am praying for you guys. Z may almighty continue bless ur union."

@chinwendunwaoma stated:

"love is sweet when ur with the right person nothing like am the man of the house both are one and do things in common share things in common."

Source: Legit.ng