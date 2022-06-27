The story of Kanika Tekriwal who owns 10 private jets has stirred mixed sections on social media

According to Nas Daily who interviewed the 32-year-old woman, her family and the community were against her dream of flying aeroplanes

The determined woman didn't give up but started an aviation-based startup at the age of 22 and now runs a plane aggregator startup

Now at the age of 32, an Indian woman identified as Kanika Tekriwal has 10 private jets and is th founder of JetSetGo, a plane aggregator startup that helps chartered planes and helicopters owners operate, fly and manage their aircraft, but it wasn't all rosy.

The entrepreneur who was interviewed by Nas Daily said she was told to open a cupcake shop instead of pursuing her dream of flying planes as a pilot.

Kanika started at age 22 Photo Credit: @jetslacked

Source: Instagram

Nas Daily reports that Kanika had always wanted to be a pilot while growing up but faced discouragement from family and the community.

Determined to achieve her dream, she started her own aviation-based startup at the age of 22.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

10 years down the line, she has redefined flying in India with her company dubbed the Uber of the Indian skies.

Watch the video below:

Indians didn't however agree with everything said in the video

@_that_lazy_chick_ said:

"I'm an Indian woman and am offended by this video. Why would you say that woman in India are not allowed to become a pilot? Ofcourse they are, aren't there many Indian pilots around? There must be something else. Stop generalizing and defaming India!"

@curlaakaari said:

"Appreciated and Inspiring. But it's not that women in India are not allowed or it's hard for them to become a Pilot, it might be a case with her family or just herself. Let's not diminish the facts and criticize the whole country for a spicy story script."

@am._sandeep said:

"But how did she manage to own atleast a single jet. It's not like buying some car or bike guys.. It's a private jet that costs millions.. Nas is really skipping the actual content here..."

@amitgreat said:

"India soars at the top with the maximum number of female commercial pilots as compared to any other country. I don’t know which India they are talking in their show."

Man buys old Boeing aeroplane and turns it into a house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had converted an aeroplane to his house.

The US man identified as Bruce Campbell acquired a 1969 Boeing aeroplane in the year 1999 at a price of $100, 000 (N41 million).

Bruce, in order to put the aircraft in a shape that suits his taste, spent another $120, 000 (N49 million) to disassemble it after which the aeroplane was moved to his property in Portland.

The retired electrical engineer in refurbishing the aircraft removed all its seats and added a shower for bathing. He also added other household necessities to the now turned house, as seen in a video shared by UNILAD Tech.

Source: Legit.ng