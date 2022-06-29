A video has shown the interesting moment a Nigerian man knelt down for a little girl who came to spray money on him

The girl stepped forward and met the man, showering him with ample cash in the video which has gone viral online

Nigerians are reacting to the video in different ways, with some saying it is inapprioprate for a child to do such

A Nigerian girl has attracted the attention of social media users after she was seen showering ample cash on a man at an event.

The place where the event took place is not immediately clear, but the girl stepped up to the man and bathed him with plenty of Naira notes.

The man kelt in respectfully for the girl. Photo credit: @gossipmillTv.

Source: Instagram

Video attracts social media attention

The man knelt down in the video to collect the cash even as he continued to pour encomiums on the little girl, describing her in elaborate terms.

Some Nigerians on social media are raising eyebrows after seeing the video with some of them contending that it is wrong for a child to do such a show.

The video was shared on Instagram by @gossipmillTv and it has quickly attracted heated debate from users on the platform.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@grandafriquepropertyltd said:

"This is very wrong for a child of this age who doesn't even know about the realities of life."

@endylight1 commented:

"Na once the Money make you kneel down for small pikin o, nor swear for the baby o. Them say Senior nor Dey kneel down for small pikin. I enjoyed watching it though."

@omoobagloryy said:

"This life get money ooo make you no go call your daughter mate mummy. He even kneel down."

@king_ab443 commented:

"Only money can make u kneel down for a 5years old."

@vogueby_ena said:

"It’s the gathering and her choice of clothing for me. Anyway I never born maked I face my business."

@itz_passy_ said:

"When money is talking."

Little girl gives money to a beggar

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a little girl who was sitting in a car removed money from a purse and gave it to a beggar.

The beggar came through the window of the car to ask the girl for alms to which she promptly obliged.

The video warmed many hearts on social media and the girl was described as very thoughtful.

Source: Legit.ng