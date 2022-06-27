A beautiful woman broke down in tears after a lady surprised her with N355,000 which was donated by kind Nigerians

In the heartwarming video shared online by JoJo of Lele, the lady rolled on the floor after getting the cash gift

The grateful lady also prayed to God to come to the aid of some other people who are in genuine need of help

A Nigerian woman could not control her emotions after a beautiful lady, JoJo of Lele, surprised her with money.

In a video making the rounds online, the beautiful woman was seen shouting and rolling on the floor after getting the surprise cash gift.

A few days ago, a video of the woman hawking bottle water under the rain went viral and some people were moved to the raise money for her.

Poor widow gets N355,000 cash Photo Credit: @jojooflele

Source: Instagram

The kind Nigerians donated the sum of N355,000 and Jojo traced her to her house to give her the cash.

In the video shared online by @jojooflele, it was obvious that the lady lived in a very remote area with swampy roads. She was so grateful after being gifted the money and she prayed for God's grace to also locate others.

People react to the video

Collins DMC wrote:

"wow this is so beautiful I wish everybody in this life will be so good like this the world would have been a better place."

Alberta Miracle said:

"JoJo you're really a blessing to mankind this is so beautiful thank you so much for putting a smile on her face.

Jerry colonel reacted:

"Omo I wish I can be as good as this but I don't have money but I'm still praying to God to help me get money so I can also extend the helping hand to orders. thank you Jo-Jo."

Gift Anferson_ said:

"I watched this a million times thank you for putting a smile on her face her happiness is truly genuine."

Shelley Promise reacted:

"Wow this is lovely. you're such a giver and I'm sure you will never lack in life."

