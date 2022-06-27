A physically challenged woman has been praised online after she showed off her dance moves in a beautiful video

In the video making rounds online, the beautiful lady was seen dancing so happily to a viral beat

Social media users have applauded her massively for showing off great vibes despite her condition

A beautiful young lady has melted hearts on social media after her dance video surfaced the internet.

Although she is physically challenged, it didn't stop her from dancing so happily and becoming an instant darling among fans.

In fact, some people got inspired by her dance video and they took a vow to be happy at all times and against all odds.

Physically challenged woman dances excitedly Photo Credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram, some others were however worried about the way she jumped into the view.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

A lady identified as Cheeonwubu on Instagram queried how she manages to dance energetically in her condition, while wondering if her leg doesn't hurt.

Physically challenged woman receives praises

Diane Charlie said:

"It's the way she jumped to the stage for me. God bless you dear. You're beautiful"

Jerry Mason reacted:

"I have been watching your dance moves and I honestly feel inspired. If you can be happy then of course I should be too."

Sani Ọma commented:

"This lady is so beautiful and lovely. I wish you had your legs good but who am I to question God?"

Simi Oshoke said:

"Why you jump like that? ."

Godson Ekere noted:

"Nawa o. I am seeing things this morning. May God bless u dear."

Disabled mum who is talented dances Jerusalema by Master KG, she vibes nicely with her kids in viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an amputated woman has shown the stuff she is made of on the dance floor after she was spotted dancing nicely with two kids.

The woman whose name could not immediately be ascertained displayed beautiful steps making dance lovers to shower her with praises. When the video of her wonderful performance was shared on Facebook, it quickly went viral as many people wanted to take a look.

Despite her condition, she put up a cool show that has melted many hearts on Facebook. The nice video has put smiles on the lips of many even as some asked for more and said they will certainly follow her up.

Source: Legit.ng