A young Nigerian lady with the Instagram handle @jojooflele recently put big smiles on the faces of a woman and her children

In a heartwarming video shared online, she saw the woman hawking under the rain with her children and was moved to help

JoJo offered to pay for all the woman's goods and even went ahead to add extra so they can stop hawking under the rain

A Nigerian woman and her daughters were so full of joy after a lady gave them money and asked them to go home.

In a viral video, the good Samaritan spotted them hawking under the rain and decided to approach them.

She asked the mother why she was hawking under the rain with her children and the woman in her response said she needs the money.

Kind lady gifts hawker and her kids N10,000 Photo Credit: @jojooflele

Source: Instagram

According to the beautiful mum, she has to hustle hard so she can be able to cater for her children.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The kind lady identified as JoJoofLele on Instagram counted the goods she was selling and everything was worth N2,000.

She paid her for everything and have her and extra N8,000 making a total of N10,000. She wanted her to go home and rest with her children.

The woman and her children were so excited and they wholeheartedly express their gratitude to JoJo.

Nigerians hail the kind lady

Sarah Dike said:

"Aww this is so adorable to watch. It's the way the children are smiling so happy for me. They are so appreciative."

Kaima Hiran wrote:

"Thank you JoJo. You are truly a blessing to mankind."

Amara Robert said:

"Awww this brought tears to my eyes. May God bless you so much JoJo. People need to learn from you. You have such a kind heart."

Dominic Gabriel wrote:

"God bless the giver. This is something that should always be done for these hawkers they are suffering.

Adamma Christian added:

"I have a special love for kind people who go extra miles to make people happy. I don't care if this is for views. I love you JoJo."

Young lady sees woman dozing off in the market, gives her money, tells her to go home & sleep, Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady with the Instagram handle @jojooflele made an old woman happy and people praised her.

In a video shared online, she saw the woman tired and dozing off in front of her wares in the market.

She approached the trader and woke her up. After @jojooflele asked how much is everything in her bucket, she paid for them and told the woman to go home and sleep.

Source: Legit.ng