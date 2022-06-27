The video of a young mother standing while on the train without getting a seat despite backing a baby has got people talking

In the clip, the woman sang about her strength as passengers around her stayed put on their respective seats

Many social media users said that the mother would not have been allowed to stand if she were in Africa

The video of a young black lady backing her baby abroad and standing inside a train while others sat has stirred reactions on social media.

While holding on to a pole above her head, the lady sang that she is strong. Passengers around her never bulged on their seats.

People said that Africans would not have let her stand. Photo source: TikTok/@anisha_x5

Superwoman

Many people who reacted to her video online said that such can never happen in Africa as a person at least would have given up their seat for her.

There were those who praised the lady's strength for holding on despite the extra weight she had on her back.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2 million views with thousands of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

masimane j said:

"Us Africans are raised differently this cannot happen in our public transport God continue blessing us."

delibaby2222 said:

"So you are telling me those people didn't give you a sit knowing you have a baby behind you."

cutsey27 said:

"it's the pretending to look anywhere but @ her for me."

markan hewana said:

"This is never happn in ethiopia thank god am african."

Madrinah Bae said:

"Super woman standing but still happy. I love the courage babe."

Naledi Nkanyezi Cele said:

"Not in South Africa a woman with a baby or pregnant or a granny always get a seat…."

Nigerian lady backs her baby in the UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady in the UK, Funmilayo Ademoye, revealed how the way she carried her baby amazed five white people.

In a post on Facebook, she said when she backed her baby, five foreigners including daddies said they would be bringing their fabrics the next day so that she can teach them.

They called it “wearing babies”. Funmilayo revealed that carrying babies on one’s back is far better than using a baby carrier, saying that the latter has been a burden to her neck.

