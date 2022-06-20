An excited dog has been seen in a viral video playing with a statue probably thinking it is a living human being

The dog jumped up, picked a tennis ball and placed it on the statue, and expected the lifeless man to make the same move

The dog then sat down and watched to see if the 'man' would make a move but the statue sat motionlessly

An excited dog that is much eager to play has been seen in a video dropping a tennis ball on a statue. The video has since gone viral.

The statue is that of a sitting man and the dog obviously expects the man to play with it.

The nice dog felt disappointed as the statue did not reciprocate its plays. Photo credit: @sam.and.the.doggos.

Source: Instagram

Adorable dog melts hears online

Expectedly, the statue was montionless as the dog continued to jump around in frenzy and excitement.

At a point, it had to sit down and watch in silence as if it was dispaointed that its gestures of friendliness were not returned.

It used its mouth to pick a yellow tennis ball which he dropped on the statue's lap, but still nothing happened.

The video has stired emotions on social media with some users saying they wished they could volunteer and play with the adorable dog. Some mentioned that thier dogs could do the same.

Watch the video below:

