A woman going through a marital crisis got some soothing nudges from her horse who noticed the forlorn face she was wearing.

The hosrse owner identified as Shania said that she is going through a divorce and hard to find somewhere to sit and put herself together.

The wise horse drew Shania closer to comfort her. Photo credit: @pubity

Source: Instagram

A shoulder to cry on

She sat close to her horses, wearing a broken spirit. One of the horses quickly reached out to her and drew her closer to itself and soothed her just like humans would do.

It was as if the horse completely understood her pain and offered her a should to cry on.

Reacting, the woman said:

"I was in the process of a divorce and was moving out that day. I always set up my camera when I interact with my horses. I just happened to be hiding from my emotions and my horse Shiner, felt that. He felt my pain and just pulled me into his chest to let me cry it out and reassured me with his nudges.

"Horses feel our emotions and are great at living in the present so they are able to take our emotions from us and just let go.”

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@bestcelebrations said:

"They care the same way we do."

@masonrayparker said:

"Animals have bigger hearts than most humans."

@mattyflav reacted:

"Nothing quite like sitting in the barn and recording yourself crying."

